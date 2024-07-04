Highlights Liverpool could sign Anthony Gordon this summer, but only if Newcastle accept a lower offer for the player.

Liverpool signing Newcastle's Anthony Gordon this summer is 'a possibility', but the Reds will not pay over the odds to land the player, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gordon excelled last season for the Magpies, scoring 12 goals across all competitions, contributing to Eddie Howe's side's top seven finish. This campaign has sparked interest from Liverpool, although reports yesterday suggested a deal is unlikely this summer.

However, transfer guru Romano has revealed that the deal is possible if Newcastle ultimately decide to accept a lower offer. The winger, who is currently in Germany taking part in England's Euros campaign, is said to be thoroughly invested in a potential move to Anfield, with his head supposedly being turned by the interest from the Reds.

Liverpool Move Is A 'Possibility' For Gordon

The former Everton player is a boyhood Liverpool fan

Developing through the Everton academy, Gordon broke through with the Toffees in the 2021/22 season, and eventually made 78 appearances for the first team, before forcing a £40 million move to Newcastle in January 2023. The mercurial wide man - who "scares defenders" according to journalist Henry Winter - refused to turn up to training on Merseyside, and this ultimately acted as a catalyst for his switch to the north-east.

After an electric campaign last year for the Magpies, Gordon - who was recorded among the Top 10 fastest players in the Premier League last season - could again be the subject of a controversial transfer saga, with Liverpool expressing interest in the player.

Despite his Everton links, Gordon grew up supporting Liverpool, and could now push for a transfer to the red side of the river Mersey.

According to Romano, such a deal is entirely plausible this summer. Speaking on a Transfer Live Show, the journalist said on the matter:

"[Is it a] possibility? Absolutely, I would say it's always possible. Because if you make a big proposal, yes, but Liverpool, when they had direct contact with Newcastle about Anthony Gordon in the past week, in the moment it was really difficult for Newcastle on financial fair play. Newcastle asked for big money and for Liverpool, that was way too much. "So, if there is a normal price, an acceptable price, Gordon remains a player really appreciated by Liverpool, and Gordon was keen on joining Liverpool. So there is a feeling between Anthony Gordon and Liverpool that's very clear, a very positive feeling, but Liverpool will not pay completely crazy money. So if Newcastle dropped the price, that could be a possibility."

Newcastle would certainly be looking at making a significant profit on Gordon if they were to sanction a deal. Whether a price drop will occur remains to be seen, but it's clear that Arne Slot is an admirer of the Englishman, and sees him as a potential alternative to Luis Diaz on the left-side of his attack.

Gordon's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 11 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.49 Key Passes Per 90 1.78 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.68

Liverpool Chasing Young Central Defender

The Reds want to sign Leny Yoro

As well as strengthening in attacking areas this summer, new boss Slot is eager to acquire further defensive talent. Joel Matip has left the club after his contract expired, so a new addition at the heart of Liverpool's back-line is required, to compliment the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jarrel Quansah and Ibrahima Konate.

The League Cup winners are 'serious' about signing Lille's Leny Yoro, who is valued at £50 million and is a target for Real Madrid. The 18-year-old is one of the most sought after prospects in Europe, and the Reds have already initiated contact with Lille over a potential deal.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/07/2024