Liverpool have looked at signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GiveMeSport.

However, the 31-year-old looks close to putting pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge in a blow to the Reds and other interested parties.

Liverpool transfer news - N'Golo Kante

O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider, recently reported that Liverpool are monitoring Kante's contract situation at Chelsea.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent next year, but it is now thought that he is close to signing an extension in west London.

Journalist Simon Phillips told GMS in February that everything is pretty much done, with Kante and Chelsea now just trying to settle on the length of the new deal.

Kante joined the Blues from Leicester City for £30m back in 2016, as reported by BBC Sport, and has helped the club to win multiple honours, including both the Premier League and Champions League.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about N'Golo Kante and Liverpool?

O'Rourke says Liverpool have considered signing Kante as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his midfield.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: "It's a deal they've looked at, hoping that they can maybe persuade Kante to leave Chelsea on a free transfer. We all know about Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements.

"It looks like it's going to be a big rebuild job in that engine room for Jurgen Klopp's side and Kante, with his experience and know-how, is a winner. Wherever he's been, he's had great success. To get someone like that on a free transfer would be an astute piece of business."

Read more: Champions League 2022/23: Last 16 results, fixtures and more

Would N'Golo Kante be a good signing for Liverpool?

Kante has obviously had his injury problems lately, but when he is fit, he is easily one of the best midfielders in the world.

As per FBref, the France international has ranked in the 91st percentile for blocks and the 86th for interceptions among his positional peers over the last year.

Kante also ranks in the 98th percentile for progressive carries and the 94th for successful take-ons, showing that he can carry the ball forward, too. It is something that sometimes goes under the radar because of his other excellent attributes.

Ultimately, Kante would be an incredible addition to Liverpool's squad, especially on a free transfer. Everything is pointing towards him remaining at Stamford Bridge, though, so the Reds will probably have to look elsewhere this summer if they want a new defensive-minded midfielder.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here.