Liverpool bringing Arthur Melo to Anfield has "totally backfired", according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The midfielder arrived at the Reds on loan from Juventus last September but has been unable to make any sort of impact under Jürgen Klopp this season.

Liverpool news — Arthur Melo

Arthur isn't entirely to blame for the lack of influence he's had at Anfield during the current campaign.

The Brazilian, of course, has been unavailable for most of the season because of injury. In fact, as per Transfermarkt, he's yet to make an appearance in the Premier League despite it being April.

It's now highly unlikely that Liverpool and FSG will sign Arthur permanently, with Football Insider reporting that they've already told the player that they won't be buying him.

The 26-year-old is earning £110,000 a week at Anfield, according to Spotrac.

What has Dean Jones said about Arthur Melo and Liverpool?

Jones says Arthur's move to Liverpool has been a disaster and thinks it's served as a warning to the Merseyside club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They normally have a very clear strategy, they're normally very closed door about letting people know who their transfer options are, and they think about things very considerately.

"That didn't really happen in this case and it's totally backfired. So if anything, it might have been an early message to them about what they should and shouldn't do in the next transfer window."

What would a fit Arthur Melo have brought to Liverpool?

The above doesn't mean Arthur is a bad player; he's just been unfortunate after requiring surgery during his loan spell.

Having played for Juventus, Barcelona and Brazil, the midfielder obviously has talent. In possession, he's very tidy.

According to WhoScored, Arthur had a pass success rate of 89.7% in Serie A last season. He also recorded a similar number during his final La Liga campaign, 91.5%.

The Brazil international could've brought control to Liverpool's midfield and calmness in possession. With there still games left to play, he still could. But with the Reds now out of every competition and their top-four hopes fading away, it's probably now a bit too late for him to make a significant impact.

All in all, then, Arthur's move to Anfield simply hasn't worked out. However, he's still a player with a lot of technical quality, so it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Barcelona star.