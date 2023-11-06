Highlights Liverpool are back to their best this season under Jurgen Klopp after an underwhelming campaign last year.

The Reds look to be challenging for the Premier League title, but will already be eyeing up their return to the Champions League for next season.

Here are five signings that could help the Merseyside club clinch a historic seventh European Cup triumph at Anfield.

Liverpool might be sitting the current Champions League campaign out, but rest assured Jurgen Klopp and Co. will still have their eyes set on a seventh European Cup triumph.

Last winners of Europe's most prestigious competition in 2019, Liverpool supporters are longing for another deep run into the Champions League knockouts, as the Reds look to add number seven to their trophy cabinet.

As European football royalty, only seven-time winners AC Milan and record champions Real Madrid have won more Champions League titles than Liverpool, with the Merseyside outfit currently level on six with Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

So, with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have picked out five players from across world football who could help Liverpool win their next Champions League title.

Piero Hincapie

Let's face it Reds, Virgil van Dijk isn't the player he once was, with the Dutch defender having been left found wanting on more than one occasion this season. Not to say his time in a Liverpool shirt should be coming towards an end, but another talented defender in the ranks might be beneficial to Klopp.

With Piero Hincapie, Liverpool could snatch one of world football's best young defenders, who could go on to marshal the Reds' back-line for the best part of the next decade. At just 21-years-old, the Bayer Leverkusen starlet has impressed in the German top flight and is even being coached by former Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso.

According to football statistics database FBref, Hincapie averages over two tackles per 90 minutes, which is over double the number van Dijk manages each game. What's more though, bringing the Ecuador international in at his current tender age, would give Hincapie the chance to learn from van Dijk himself, which can only be of benefit to the fledgeling defender.

However, Premier League clubs have already been reported as showing interest, with Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United have Hincapie on their radar. For that reason alone, Liverpool should be all over this move in the coming transfer windows.

Read More: Football fans have ranked the 30 greatest goalkeepers in history

Rafael Leao

From one of Europe's most promising stars to a player who has already established himself as one of the continent's best. Not only is Rafael Leao tailor-made to play under Klopp at Anfield, the Portuguese winger could help Liverpool solve a major headache which appears to be coming over the horizon.

While the 2019/20 Premier League champions might've fended off interest in Mohamed Salah last summer, there is still an expectation that the Egyptian star will depart Liverpool in the not-too-distant future. Journalist Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier this year that Liverpool are already 'planning for life without Salah', indicating a big-money move to Saudi Arabia could be just around the corner.

When the former Chelsea and Roma man departs the Merseyside club, Klopp will be in desperate need of a winger capable of matching Salah's incredible output in front of goal. With Leao, he could find just that, as FBref have ranked the AC Milan star inside the top 12 per cent of forwards for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes.

Leao averages an open-play goal once every other match, which suggests he could go some way to filling the gap left behind by Salah. And on top of that, with the money they bank from the Salah transfer, Liverpool should be able to match AC Milan's hefty price demands too.

Toni Kroos

For any club looking to boost their Champions League hopes, even one of Liverpool's pedigree in the competition, there can be few better options on the market than five-time winner Toni Kroos.

A man who has become somewhat synonymous with Real Madrid's success in recent years, Kroos could be about to depart the Santiago Bernabeu in search of pastures new. That's because the £310,000-per-week earner's contract with Los Blancos is due to expire at the end of the current season and talk around a renewal has stalled of late.

Granted, Kroos isn't a long-term solution for Liverpool and he might not even represent a starting-11 option either. But given the midfield refresh they undertook last season, with the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson all departing the club, there does appear to be an apparent lack of Champions League experience within the Liverpool ranks.

Signing Kroos on a short-term contract should provide the Reds with a classy operator in the middle of the park, who has also been there and done it multiple times in the past and wouldn't stifle the progression of young talents like Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Read More: Every lyric to all of Liverpool's most famous chants

Valentin Barco

Who's to say only European talent can be of use to Liverpool in their search for a seventh European Cup, ey?

Current Champions League holders Manchester City reaped the rewards of raiding the South American market last season when Julian Alvarez arrived from River Plate and helped fire the Blues to a maiden European Cup win. And Liverpool could do the same by signing talented youngster Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors this season.

With Andy Robertson not getting any younger and backup Konstantinos Tsimikas yet to win the Reds faithful over, Klopp could decide to sanction a move for left-back Barco when the January window opens. The 19-year-old has been tearing it up for Boca Juniors in the Argentine league and even starred for the Buenos Aires outfit during their run to the Copa Libertadores final.

Reports suggest that Boca Juniors have been in contract talks with Barco, as they look to protect their financial interests ahead of a rumoured move to the Premier League. It's suggested an £8 million release clause could be inserted into the teenager's deal, which would prove a steal for Liverpool, should they win the race to sign him.

Jamal Musiala

If at first, you fail to sign primary target Jude Bellingham, why not go after a player with pretty much the same age profile, technical ability and potential to improve instead? Okay, maybe that is a little unfair on both Bellingham and Jamal Musiala, but there are certainly crossovers between the two talented midfielders and their careers so far.

Bellingham was dubbed Liverpool's 'main summer target', before the Anfield outfit were priced out of a move for the now Real Madrid superstar. But that disappointment of missing out on Bellingham could be eased, should they snatch Musiala away from Bayern Munich. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Musiala and want to be best placed to sign the 20-year-old, should Bayern Munich decide to sell.

The 2023 Golden Boy nominee has shone for Bayern Munich since being dropped into the starting 11 and is widely considered as one of the continent's best midfield talents. Should the opportunity to sign Musiala present itself to Liverpool, it's one they should be snatching with both hands.