Following their Carabao Cup victory, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool team joined the Reds' fans in singing You'll Never Walk Alone, and the footage is spine-tingling. The Premier League leaders beat Chelsea 1-0 in the final at Wembley following a 117th-minute header from Virgil van Dijk. Winning silverware is always a great feeling for football clubs, and there is usually a level of elation surrounding those moments, but this time, it felt even more emotional than usual for the Reds.

With Jurgen Klopp announcing his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season earlier this year, emotions are going to be running high for the next few months as his incredible time at Anfield comes to a close. The Reds still stand a chance of completing a historic quadruple. They're leading the Premier League, they're in the latter stages of both the Europa League and the FA Cup, and now they've got their hands on the Carabao Cup trophy.

There's no guarantee they win any of those other trophies, though, so considering this might be the final bit of silverware that Klopp lifts with the club, it made for very emotional scenes.

Klopp and his team sang Liverpool's historic anthem with the fans

It was a very emotional moment

In their celebrations following full-time, the manager, his coaching staff and the Liverpool players all joined the thousands of Reds' fans who had made the journey to Wembley in singing the club's iconic anthem, You'll Never Walk Alone.

Just look at how much this all clearly means to Klopp and his team. There are few managers in the history of football who have established a connection with their club's fanbase quite to the level that he has. He'll go down as their greatest Premier League manager and his boots are going to be difficult to fill.

The game went right down to the wire

Virgil van Dijk won it for Liverpool in the final minutes

Winning the League Cup would have meant a lot to Liverpool anyway, given the circumstances of Klopp's upcoming exit, but the manner in which they bagged the victory would have only added to the occasion. Ravaged by injuries, the club was forced to rely on a large group of youngsters, and coming up against Chelsea wouldn't be easy.

The game was very close, with both sides conjuring up some incredible chances to score. They both had goals ruled out, they both hit the woodwork, and it looked like the game was destined to be decided by a penalty shootout, but Van Dijk had other ideas. In the 117th minute, he popped up and got on the end of a Kostas Tsimikas corner and headed the ball home to spark scenes of utter jubilation in Wembley.