It's been a pretty rough week for Liverpool on the transfer market, with Jurgen Klopp's side beaten to a number of potential signings, with both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia choosing to join Chelsea over them.

Having signed just two players throughout the summer, the club are keen to continue adding to the squad, and it won't have been easy to see the Blues pip them to not just one, but two players, especially considering how poor Chelsea have been over the last 12 months.

The recent news hasn't slowed the Reds down, though, and the club are now looking at a handful of different options to bolster the middle of the park and fire them back into the Champions League. A Daily Mail report has identified six midfield targets that are currently on Liverpool's radar, so let's take a look at them and rank them from worst to best.

6 Andre - Fluminese

With an eye on the future, Liverpool have identified 22-year-old Andre as a potential target, with the Brazilian impressing for Fluminese this season.

Having recently earned his first call-up for the Brazil national team, he seems primed to take that next step and make a move to one of Europe's top five leagues sooner rather than later.

Technically impressive on the ball and known for his passing range, Andre would sit just in front of the back four and help strengthen the Reds' midfield. His availability is also a major bonus, having played 60 times in 2022, something Liverpool will cherish considering some of the injury issues they've struggled with recently.

With that being said, having never played outside of Brazil, a move for Andre provides significant risk as there's no telling how he'd adapt to English football.

5 Khephren Thuram - OGC Nice

A long-time target for Klopp, it seems Liverpool have been chasing Khephren Thuram all summer, and he's still firmly on their radar. The OGC Nice midfielder has been a standout for the French team over the last three seasons and has caught the attention of numerous teams, including the Merseyside club.

Thuram's versatility in the middle of the park, and his ability to play as either a defensive midfielder, or as an eight would make him an incredibly useful addition to the squad and round out a midfield three alongside Dominik Szboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister quite nicely. Factor in his knack for effective pressing and the pair seem like quite a match.

4 Cheick Doucoure - Crystal Palace

The first player on the list that has proven his ability in the Premier League, Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure would undeniably be a great addition to the Liverpool midfield.

Having joined the Eagles last summer, the Mali international wasted no time making an impact and was quickly voted the club's Player of the Year for his debut campaign. It goes to show how impactful the 23-year-old can be in England's top flight, so a move for Doucoure feels like a no-brainer for the side.

Like many of the names on this list, the Palace man is the most comfortable playing as a defensive midfielder in front of the backline and would mesh well with the more attacking-minded additions of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

After a stellar first season at Selhurst Park, Doucoure seems destined to make that step up to the upper echelon of the Premier League, and a move to Liverpool would allow him to do that, while also helping drive the club back towards the Champions League.

3 Kalvin Phillips - Manchester City

If this list was compiled just last year, there's no doubt that Kalvin Phillips would have been sat top of the list. The former Leeds United man proved himself to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League during his time with the Yorkshire club, and it seemed like he was destined to play at the very top.

A move to Liverpool at the time could have been sensational for both the club and his career, but he instead joined Manchester City last summer, and things haven't gone quite to plan. The Englishman has struggled to really break into the Cityzens side and first-team opportunities were pretty limited in his first campaign at the Etihad, with just 12 appearances in the league.

He's proven time and time again, though, that he has what it takes to play and stand out among the best, with his performances at England highlighting this, so he'd still be an incredible addition to the Liverpool midfield and there's a strong chance he'd rediscover the form he showed at Leeds. However, after a year pretty much spent on the sidelines it's not quite as enticing as it once was.

2 Joao Palhinha - Fulham

Similarly to Doucoure, Joao Palhinha joined the Premier League last summer and quickly stood out, with the Portuguese midfielder joining Fulham and quickly winning the club's Player of the Year award at the first time of asking.

The 28-year-old is a little older than the rest of the names on this list and would steer away from a typical Klopp signing, but his track record in the Premier League shows he'd be a solid signing for the club.

Fulham far exceeded expectations last season and Palhinha was integral to that success, and while a move would cost Liverpool a lofty £60m, he'd significantly strengthen the club's midfield.

1 Sofyan Amrabat - ACF Fiorentina

While every player on this list would be a cracking addition to Liverpool's midfield, Sofyan Amrabat stands out as by far the best possible move for the Reds.

Whether it's for ACF Fiorentina or Morocco, the defensive midfielder has been fantastic for the last few seasons, and he was key to his country's historic success during the 2022 World Cup.

Just as capable of playing as a holding midfielder as he is a traditional defensive one, Amrabat would provide a huge upgrade on what Liverpool currently have, and would be available for a fairly cheap price in comparison to some of the club's other targets, with the Daily Mail reporting that he'd be available for just £30m.

His impressive defensive prowess is paired with a spectacular passing ability, with the midfielder recording a 91.2% passing accuracy last season, showing he can contribute in more than one facet of the game.

While all six players on Liverpool's radar would be incredible additions, Amrabat is certainly the best possible option for Klopp.