Liverpool could still be in the market for another signing before the window closes, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides some insight while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a busy summer so far with plenty of incomings and outgoings at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

Jurgen Klopp has overseen a complete rebuild in midfield during the transfer window, with five players in the middle of the park departing. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexia Mac Allister and Wataru Endo coming through the door. With five players leaving and three arriving, Liverpool could still be short of options in the middle, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Klopp and his recruitment team continue to strengthen in midfield.

With Liverpool’s transfer business heavily focused on the midfield, the rest of their side has been somewhat neglected in terms of incomings. There could be an argument that a natural left-sided centre-back could be needed, so that could be one to keep an eye on. The Reds were looking to sign Chelsea defender Levi Colwill earlier in the summer, according to talkSPORT, before he signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has discussed where we could see Liverpool strengthen this week.

What has Sheth said about Liverpool?

Sheth has suggested that the Merseyside club may look to bring in another midfielder before the deadline. Liverpool had hoped to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia before they signed for Chelsea, hinting that they wanted to bring in two midfielders. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they want to because if you think about what happened earlier in this window, those crazy few days, they were actually in for both Caicedo and Lavia. It wasn't our information that if they got Caicedo, they wouldn't go for Lavia, it was they were interested in both players.

“They'd made bids for both players. They've gone in for Lavia at a package around £60m that Southampton had agreed to. They'd gone in for Caicedo and agreed a British record transfer at the time of £111m.

“So, they were in for both of those players. And people were saying, how have they got all this money? Why don't they just spend it all on Jude Bellingham? I think it was all a timing thing with regards to Bellingham. They didn't have the money at the time to be able to afford a deal for Bellingham. And they probably weren't accounting for the fact that players like Fabinho and Henderson were going to leave the football club.

“So, on top of the money that he would have already had to spend on his squad, that then got inflated because of those sales to Saudi Arabia, and they got big money for players, in their 30s, touching their 30s. And, of course, taking the wages of all those players, including the players that left at the end of the season like Oxlade-Chamberlain, like Keita, like Milner.

“So, there was money available for Liverpool to do these deals. You would think after Endo came in, they filled one of the gaps there, but I think they always wanted to bring in two midfielders. So, I wouldn't rule out them going back into the market to try and do another deal."

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Liverpool?

As mentioned, we could see a late addition in the engine room at Anfield. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been discussed internally, but Liverpool are yet to make an official move. The Brazilian would offer Klopp a bit more defensive solidity into a midfield that is extremely attacking at the moment. The signing of Endo has given Klopp a natural defensive-minded player, but at the age of 30, the club may be looking for a more long-term option.