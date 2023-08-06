Liverpool should have shown more of an interest in signing Fiorentina star and Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that his arrival at Anfield would ‘soften the blow’ of the Fabinho loss.

The Reds lost their midfielder to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who shelled out £40m for the Brazilian.

Liverpool transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

Amrabat, who has been described as a 'monster', has been tailed by some of Europe’s biggest clubs since his impressive 2022 World Cup campaign, as he spearheaded Morocco to become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

In mid-July, Liverpool Echo claimed that Amrabat was among a host of names on Jurgen Klopp’s central midfielder list as they planned to alleviate the loss of the outgoing Fabinho.

However, Manchester Evening News claimed that Amrabat’s preferred destination is Liverpool’s arch-rivals United with a deal now growing in likelihood of being completed.

Though, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that United’s deal for the midfielder hinges on their own outgoings, notably Donny van de Beek and Fred.

Liverpool have not ended their pursuit of another central midfielder, though, as Southampton star and long-term target Romeo Lavia has informed the club of his desire to join.

Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Liverpool are readying a third and final bid for the exciting 19-year-old as they look to finally break Southampton’s resolve.

Despite Liverpool’s sights seemingly set elsewhere, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that he was shocked the Reds were not involved in the race for Fiorentina’s Amrabat.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Liverpool and Sofyan Amrabat?

On the 26-year-old, Taylor was surprised that the Merseyside-based club have shown little interest to compete with United for his signature, especially in a summer where they have lost Fabinho.

While he would not be a direct replacement for the Brazilian, the journalist believes he would certainly ‘soften the blow’.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: “I’m actually surprised Liverpool have not had a look at least, because on the basis of what I saw at the World Cup and in the Conference League Final, I really feel like he would be a fine Fabinho, not replacement, but a player that would certainly soften the blow of losing Fabinho, particularly at the price sort of being mooted, which is about £30m. I think that’s a steal, really.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Liverpool?

Getting a deal done for Lavia will be paramount in Klopp’s eyes seeing as their current options in the middle of the park leave them thin on the ground.

Not only has Fabinho left, but the departures of Jordan Henderson and James Milner also leave the Liverpool management team with a bit of a headache.

As alluded to, the club have put all their focus on signing Lavia as a means of bolstering the central midfield options, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT the club are aware they will need to ‘move fast’ in order to wrap up a deal.

Klopp is keen to keep his midfield youthful and has already done so by completing signings for Alexis Mac Allister, 24, and Dominik Szoboszlai, 22, in the combined region of £100m.

Lavia, who featured in 35 games across all competitions last season, would provide the Reds with a long-term option at the base of midfield, though he will make a significant dent in their transfer kitty.