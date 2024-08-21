Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City are all eyeing a potential move for Gent forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo before the transfer deadline, according to Chris Wheatley.

The Reds have been quiet in the transfer window so far as Arne Slot looks to not make wholesale changes to his squad after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the dugout, with no senior signings made as we edge towards the final week of the market.

But they are paying attention to one young Belgian forward ahead of the August 30th deadline next week, but they face competition from fellow Premier League clubs Southampton and Leicester for his signature.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo Eyed for Premier League Transfer

Youngster could leave Gent before transfer deadline

After allowing Bobby Clark and Fabio Carvalho to leave Anfield in permanent transfers to RB Salzburg and Brentford respectively, there is now space for a young forward to enter the squad.

Fernandez-Pardo is now catching the eye of a host of Premier League sides after he managed five goals towards the end of the 2023/24 season, and there is a belief he could be allowed to move on from Gent before the transfer window closes.

Leicester are interested in a new forward to bolster their forward line with Jamie Vardy 37, Patson Daka ruled out for months with an injury and Kelechi Iheanacho leaving the club at the end of his contract in the summer, while Southampton have added forwards to their squad but are always looking for top young talents to add to their squad.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo Career Stats Games 64 Minutes 4538 Goals 14 Assists 2

Fernandez-Pardo is represented by his father as his agent, and the highly-rated 19-year-old could be swayed to move to the Premier League despite playing regularly in the Belgian league currently. Playing across the front line, talent scout Jacek Kulig has compared his playing style to Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for the summer of 2025, but Slot is keen to add players to his squad for the current campaign too before the window closes.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Fernandez-Pardo registered eight goals and two assists in 16 games in the Belgian Pro League in 2023/24.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Future Unclear

Egyptian out of contract in 2025

While the 2024 summer transfer window at Anfield has been relatively quiet for outgoings and incomings, fans are already looking ahead to the 2025 window with expectation.

Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract next summer and as yet there have been no talks about renewals, but there has been a recent update about the Egyptian.

As things stand Salah is happy to stay at Liverpool and see how things progress throughout the season under Slot and is "open-minded" about his future at the club.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.