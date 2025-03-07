Liverpool will be confident of maintaining or extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they host bottom club Southampton at Anfield on Saturday evening (UK time).

The Reds go into the weekend 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal , having played one game more than the Gunners. Their lead is so commanding, that the market no longer sees any real competition for Arne Slot’s players in the outright market: Liverpool are now as short as 1.03 (3/100) to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

It is worth noting that Liverpool will have one eye on their UEFA Champions League Last 16 return fixture vs Paris Saint-Germain , scheduled for Anfield next Tuesday.

After their somewhat fortunate 1-0 win in the first leg in Paris earlier this week — Liverpool spent much of the game on the back foot, and needed a world-class performance from Alisson in goal to hold the hosts at bay — the Reds are in the box seat in the tie, but can take nothing for granted, given how well PSG played during the first encounter.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Liverpool 1.14 1/7 -700 The Draw 10.5 19/2 +950 Southampton 21.0 20/1 +2000

Even with the second leg looming, however, Liverpool will be confident of collecting all three points this weekend. Slot may rotate in certain positions to save players for the upcoming Champions League fixture, but the hosts should still be too strong for the struggling visitors.

Southampton have been rooted to the table of the table for most of the campaign, and relegation has looked inevitable for some time. They have lost 22 of their 27 Premier League games, and have just nine points on the board.

Is there any way the Saints can avoid defeat in this fixture? Anything is possible in football — but whatever metrics you care to look at, a Liverpool win in this top vs bottom encounter appears to be a near-certainty.

Best bet

As our odds table above shows, Liverpool are predictably short to win the game. At the time of writing, the best price available on a home triumph is 1.14 (1/7).

While we expect Liverpool to collect the three points, we would not advise an investment in the hosts in this market, given how short the price is. There are better ways of backing Liverpool if, like us, you expect them to secure victory.

Ignore Hosts on the Handicap

If, like us, you expect Liverpool to win the game, then the Asian Handicap options on the hosts are worth considering.

With an Asian Handicap selection, you award the team of your choosing a handicap – which can be negative or positive — before the game starts. You then add the handicap that you picked to the actual scoreline at the end of the match to see if your team won.

Liverpool can be backed with a variety of handicaps via the Asian Handicap market. The bigger the handicap to be overcome, the bigger the odds you will get.

The temptation may be to support Liverpool with, for example, a -2.5 Asian Handicap, a selection currently available at 1.9 (9/10). With this pick, you need Liverpool to win by three or more goals to have a winning selection (because, by winning by three or more goals, they would have overcome the -2.5 Asian Handicap that you gave them before kick-off).

A closer look at Liverpool’s results this season, however, shows that they have rarely won by big margins. It would be unjust to say Slot’s men do just enough to win games — but their winning margins have often been smaller than you might imagine.

Liverpool have won 20 of their 28 Premier League games this season — but only five of those wins were by a margin or three or more goals.

You might think Liverpool are more likely to run up big winning margins at home. The stats tell a different story: only two of Liverpool’s 10 home victories have been by two or more goals. They have actually been more likely to win by a big margin away from home: three of their 10 away victories have been by a margin or three or more goals.

Best bet

Liverpool have the talent to win a game like this by four or five goals. For that reason, we would not recommend supporting Southampton on the Asian Handicap (i.e. backing Southampton to avoid a heavy defeat).

There is not enough evidence that Liverpool will win by a big margin for us to support them on the Asian Handicap, however.

The fact that Slot may rotate, to save some of his better players for next week’s Champions League second leg against PSG, is a further reason why we would advise against backing Liverpool to win big on this particular occasion.

Winning Margin Market the Smart Selection

The clearest trend on Liverpool’s wins this season is how frequently they have won matches by exactly two goals.

Eight of Liverpool’s 20 (40 percent) Premier League wins have been by a margin of exactly two goals. Four of their 10 home wins were by a margin of two goals, with the same number of away wins by the same margin.

This throws up opportunities to back Liverpool in the Winning Margin market. In this market, rather than backing a team purely to win, or picking a correct score, you are backing a team to win by a certain number of goals.

Best Bet

Liverpool to win by 2 Goals and Liverpool to win by 3 Goals are available at odds of 4.33 (10/3) and 4.75 (15/4) respectively. By splitting your stakes across these two outcomes, you will make a profit as long as one of them lands.

The stats are on your side: 13 of Liverpool’s 20 (65 percent) Premier League victories so far this season have been by a margin of exactly two or three goals.

Top selection – Liverpool to win by 2 Goals (4.33)

Top selection – Liverpool to win by 3 Goals (4.75)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 07/03/2025