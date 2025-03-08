Liverpool and Southampton will go head-to-head at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as Arne Slot's side look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Reds currently sit 13 points clear of Arsenal and could extend their lead to 16 points with a win, and come into the game on the back of a lucky win against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek in the Champions League. The Saints on the other hand have claimed just two wins all season and are in poor form for this clash.

Both teams have injury worries for this clash which could give the managers some decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Liverpool Team News

Gakpo facing a late check

Forward Cody Gakpo was forced to miss the win in Paris in midweek with an ankle problem, but Slot is hopeful that his fellow countryman will be available for this game.

Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are still unavailable with hamstring injuries, but Slot could look to rotate his team a bit in order to hand them a rest ahead of the second leg against PSG and the Carabao Cup final to come next week.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Cody Gakpo Ankle 08/03/2025 Conor Bradley Hamstring 02/04/2025 Joe Gomez Hamstring 03/05/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared an update on the squad.

"He [Gakpo] didn’t train yesterday yet, so let’s see if he can train with us today. “Again, [a] close call it will probably be. It’s not a long-term injury but he still had a bit of pain yesterday so he was not able to train. Let’s see where he is today, so I can’t give you the answer yet. “For me, the one against Southampton is by far the most important – not only because it’s the first one we play but it is a very, very important one for us. “So if, if I make the choice to play other players, that is because I think that is the biggest chance to win the game tomorrow and not because I want to rest them for the game against Paris Saint-Germain. “So, the only way I make a change is because it’s only two days in between, and then I might feel that playing someone else is a better option, because we have many players that are of equal quality. “But that then only has to do with us getting a bigger chance of winning the game against Southampton than it has anything to do with the Paris Saint-Germain game.”

Liverpool Predicted XI

Jones to start

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Kelleher (GK), Quansah (DEF), Robertson (DEF), Gravenberch (MID), Szoboszlai (MID), Nyoni (MID), Elliott (MID), Chiesa (FWD), Jota (FWD).

With a huge week of fixtures looming, Slot is likely to make some changes to his side to hand players rest. Wataru Endo was excellent as a substitute in midweek and could get a rare start in midfield alongside Curtis Jones, while Darwin Nunez's assist off the bench could see him come into the side too.

That would see £470,000-per-week trio Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai benched.

Southampton Team News

Lallana fit to return

The Saints will welcome back experienced playmaker Adam Lallana from injury for this game, while Juric will also be able to use Lesley Ugochukwu as he was unavailable last time out against his parent club.

Jan Bednarek should be available while Kyle Walker-Peters is fit despite limping off in the last game. James Bree, Ross Stewart, Ryan Fraser and Juan Larios remain injured though.

Southampton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jan Bednarek Fatigue 08/03/2025 Adam Lallana Hamstring 08/03/2025 Kyle Walker-Peters Knock 08/03/2025 James Bree Hamstring 02/04/2025 Ryan Fraser Calf Unknown Ross Stewart Other Unknown Juan Larios Other Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Juric shared an update on his squad.

"No, no, we are all good. Only James Bree is out. Yeah, everybody okay. Great stuff. "I think he's a great guy. He [Aribo] gave me, I guess, tips which he did really well. He gave me, like, the possibility to play there. "And, of course, he can do it in one game or 45 minutes, not every game. And I think it was my bad decision against Brighton to put him again there. "And he doesn't want to change, no. The only thing I can say bad about myself is that I did wrong in that game."

Southampton Predicted XI

Dibling to start in attack

Southampton Predicted XI: Ramsdale; Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Bella-Kotchap; Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Sugawara; Fernandes; Dibling, Onuachu.

Southampton Predicted Substitutes: McCarthy (GK), Manning (DEF), Stephens (DEF), Wood (DEF), Aribo (MID), Lallana (MID), Smallbone (MID), Kamaldeen (FWD), Archer (FWD).

Southampton are all but relegated already but Juric is likely to make some changes with experienced players available again. Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Ugochukwu and Tyler Dibling should all start, which will see Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Cameron Archer benched.