Liverpool have placed Frederic Massara and Florent Ghisolfi under consideration to become their next sporting director at Anfield, according to The Athletic’s Simon Hughes.

The Reds are looking for a replacement for Jorg Schmadtke, who left the club following the announcement of Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool could seek a sporting director appointment before recruiting their next head coach to help identify Klopp’s successor on Merseyside. Klopp announced in January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the campaign, and hopes that his side can make a push for the Premier League title in his final months in the North West.

Liverpool considering Massara and Ghisolfi appointments

The duo both feature on FSG's sporting director shortlist

With Schmadtke having left Liverpool after two transfer windows at the helm, the Reds will have already begun discussions over who could replace the German in one of the most critical roles at the club. Schmadtke enjoyed a brief but successful spell at Anfield, leading the club’s midfield rebuild following the departure of experienced heads such as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

In came the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who have inspired the Reds to the top of the Premier League table mid-way through February. However, following Klopp’s resignation announcement, Schmadtke decided to leave Liverpool, and the club are now looking for his replacement.

Hughes had revealed in The Athletic that a move for ex-AC Milan director of football Frederic Massara has been considered at Anfield. The 55-year-old, who former Italy star Christian Vieri claimed was "working mircales", moved from AS Roma to the San Siro in 2019 and is currently on gardening leave but would be available to start in the role immediately.

The latter point is proving attractive to Liverpool, given their urgent need to appoint a new head coach. In another interesting twist to the link, Milan are owned by RedBird Capital, who have a stake in Fenway Sports Ground, Liverpool’s current owners.

Meanwhile, another candidate Liverpool like is OGC Nice football director Florent Ghisolfi. The 38-year-old has had to deal with issues such as managerial appointments during his time with the Ligue 1 outfit. However, Nice, owned by Manchester United minority shareholders’ INEOS, could fight to keep Ghisolfi with the club.

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League record Matches 320 Wins 201 Draws 74 Losses 45 Goals For 683 Goals Against 315 Manager of the Month awards 9 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 13-02-24

Liverpool’s potential Klopp successors

Several names have been mooted for the Anfield post

Following the shock announcement of Klopp’s pending departure at Anfield, plenty of names have been thrown into the ring to replace the German head coach.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is currently favourite to replace the current Reds boss. However, journalist Raphael Honigstein recently revealed that Bayern Munich could also look to appoint the Spaniard if they part ways with Thomas Tuchel.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that Liverpool appreciate Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi. The current Seagulls boss has led the south coast outfit to an unprecedented run in the Europa League, where they are currently awaiting their last-16 opponents in March.