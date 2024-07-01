Highlights Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has long been a fan of Riccardo Calafiori, says journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The defender had an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with Italy.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, have been linked with the 22-year-old.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is a long-term admirer of Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Hughes is part of a new-look senior team at the Merseyside club this summer following the departure of long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp. Owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) appointed Michael Edwards as their new CEO of football and Hughes was then appointed as sporting director at Liverpool.

Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has since been named as the club’s new head coach, replacing Klopp in the Anfield dugout. Now, all new arrivals face a huge summer to prepare the squad for another big season in the Premier League, as well as a return to Champions League football.

Hughes has ‘Scouted’ Calafiori

The defender has just represented Italy at Euro 2024

Liverpool appear to be in the market for a central defender this summer amid previous reports linking them with Lille’s Leny Yoro. Now, they have emerged as a potential destination for Bologna’s Calafiori.

The defender, 22, is a product of Roma’s academy, and he moved to Genoa and Basel before joining his current club, Bologna, for a nominal fee last summer. He had an impressive campaign for his club and has now caught the attention of top teams once again with his performances for Italy at Euro 2024, with Italian reports suggesting he could cost €50m (£42m).

Romano claims Liverpool’s Hughes has been an admirer of the player - who he has also described as "one of the best" defenders around in his daily briefing - for quite some time, dating back to the sporting director’s stint at Premier League rivals Bournemouth. However, contact between both clubs is yet to be established and it remains to be seen whether the Reds push forward with a move.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“All these clubs have been scouting him because he’s been fantastic for Bologna and also at the Euros for Italy he is doing really well. For example, Liverpool director Richard Hughes, when he was at Bournemouth, he used to scout Calafiori when he was playing for Roma and Basel. “He is a player Hughes always appreciated, but at the moment, I am not aware of anything concrete between Liverpool and Bologna.”

Liverpool Handed Boost in Bento Race

He was previously a target for Inter Milan

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost in the race for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, according to reports this week. With the futures of Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian uncertain at Anfield, the Reds will most certainly be in the market for a new shot-stopper this summer.

According to outlet Globo Esporte, Liverpool are among a number of European clubs interested in signing Bento from Athletico Paranaense, a club in his homeland. The article also names Portuguese clubs Benfica and Sporting as potential destinations for the 25-year-old.

However, what will come as a boost, is the fact Inter Milan appear to have pulled out of the race for Bento, as their focus has reportedly shifted to Genoa’s Josep Martinez. Bento, on the other hand, is under contract until 2026 and Athletico Paranaense have already rebuffed a €15million offer from Inter for his signature. It has been claimed the Brazilian club have no desire to sell and if their demands are not met, Bento will remain with them beyond the Copa America.

Bento all-time stats for Athletico Paranaense Stat: Appearances 163 Clean sheets 58 Goals conceded 163 Minutes played 14,670

Bento is a product of Athletico’s youth system and he was promoted to their first team in 2020. After initially making the step up as their fifth choice goalkeeper, he became their number one in 2022 and he has already amassed over 160 appearances for the club.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.