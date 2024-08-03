Highlights Liverpool need to back new manager Arne Slot with signings in key areas if they are to compete for the Premier League title.

The left-back position could benefit from a young and hungry player to support Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

A first-team defensive midfielder is crucial for Liverpool to finally fill the gap left by Fabinho's departure over 12 months ago.

Arne Slot is set to take charge of Liverpool in the Premier League when the Reds travel to newly-promoted Ipswich Town in mid-August. The Dutchman has inherited a talented squad from Jurgen Klopp, but there's still work to be done in the transfer market.

Key figures are coming towards the twilight years of their careers and pre-season has highlighted the main areas for concern. Liverpool remain the only Premier League club yet to make a senior signing in the summer transfer window, but this must change if the Merseyside-based outfit want to keep up with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Below are four key areas that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes should be looking to improve before the transfer window closes. While some roles will require first-team quality additions, other positions are simply in need of more depth and backup options would suffice.

Centre-Back

Current options: Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez

The long-term future of Virgil van Dijk is up in the air as the club captain is into the final 12 months of his contract. At the age of 33, it was always likely the Reds' hierarchy would be putting plans into place regarding a potential successor for the Dutch star. However, his contractual situation makes the need to bring in reinforcements more urgent.

Related Every Current Premier League Captain [Ranked] From Reece James to Virgil van Dijk, these are how the Premier League captains stack up against one another.

Joel Matip has already departed the club after eight years of service. The injury-prone nature of alternative options, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, will have alarm bells ringing for those in charge of squad planning at Anfield, with Jarell Quansah the only other recognised option in this department. Sepp van den Berg has impressed during pre-season, but it's yet to be seen if he will still be at the club by the time the 2024/25 campaign begins.

Left-Back

Current options: Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

There may not appear to be an urgent need to bring in a left-back, since Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are both reliable options in this area. Joe Gomez can also do a job on the left-hand side of the backline, as shown in the last 12 months.

However, Robertson suffered multiple injury issues in the 2023/24 campaign and has even returned to the Reds' pre-season training camp with a fitness problem. This is one of the areas where Liverpool could look to bring in a young and hungry player who's ready to break into one of the best teams in England, just as Robertson was upon his arrival at Anfield in 2017.

Defensive Midfield

Current options: Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool's decision not to swoop for a first-team defensive midfielder in the summer of 2023 baffled some supporters. With Fabinho's exit, the club are without a destroyer in the engine room who can break up opposition attacks and dominate the middle third of the park. Wataru Endo was brought in for a moderate fee and put in some extremely solid displays, but the Japanese captain is unlikely to be a long-term starter at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wataru Endo won 19 of the 29 Premier League games he featured in during his debut season at Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister also put in admirable displays when called upon in the number six role during his debut campaign on Merseyside. However, the Argentine's natural flair and ability to contribute further up the pitch mean one of the best midfielders in England feels rather limited in this deeper position.

Slot will have different ideas and demands from a player in this position than Klopp had and this could make it an ideal time for Liverpool to stump up the cash for a new holding midfielder. Stefan Bajcetic is expected to have a big future, but the Spanish technician missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season, so will need time to get back to match sharpness.

Related Ranking Liverpool's 7 Best Academy Players (2024) Liverpool's academy has become one of the best in the country in recent years, with emerging talents such as Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley.

Right Wing

Current options: Mohamed Salah

While Mohamed Salah is still Liverpool's talisman, the Egyptian isn't getting any younger and started to see injury issues creep in at the end of the previous term. The Reds haven't had a natural backup option to their heroic winger for many years but might want to start thinking about life after Salah.

Young Scottish attacker Ben Doak could well be seen as the long-term replacement for the 32-year-old, but the teenager isn't likely to be ready to play regular Premier League football as things stand. A more senior player should be brought in, not only to support Salah but to put pressure on his starting berth.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott, and Cody Gakpo have all put in admirable shifts on the right flank in Salah's absence, but the quartet are much more influential in other areas of the field.