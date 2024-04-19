Highlights Liverpool are set for big changes in the summer, with several players potentially exiting Anfield alongside Jurgen Klopp.

Certain players, such as Virgil van Dijk, are key to the club and are unlikely to be sold.

Others, like Thiago Alcantara, look likely to leave while players such as Cody Gakpo also face uncertain futures.

A few months ago, all appeared to be well at Liverpool. Flying in the Premier League and still in with a shout of winning all three cup competitions, it looked as if the Reds were on track for another memorable season under Jurgen Klopp.

That promise, however, has evaporated. The German coach has since confirmed that 2023/24 will be his final season at Anfield, and while Liverpool tasted success in the Carabao Cup, they have been eliminated from the FA Cup and now the Europa League. And following a loss to Crystal Palace, another league title looks difficult to achieve.

And it's not just Klopp who is expected to depart the club in the summer. Certain players could find themselves moving on too, and speculation is rife about who the Merseyside club will be looking to shift. So, in the midst of all the uncertainty, GIVEMESPORT have assessed who Liverpool should keep and sell when the transfer window opens, and have sorted players into one of five categories. These are:

Must Keep

Useful to have in the squad

Talented Youngster

Jury is still out

Get rid

Must Keep

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah

These players are indispensable to the way that Liverpool play, and while a small re-build at Anfield might be needed, there is no reason whatsoever that they should be moved on in the summer. Alisson is widely regarded as the best shot-stopper in the league right now, and arguments can also be made that Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all currently the best in their position too.

The quartet have been at Liverpool for years and have been the backbone of everything that Klopp has built. Despite them getting older, the new manager is likely to rely on them in a similar way. And then you have two newer signings. Ibrahima Konate is in his third season as a Red and has struck up quite the partnership with Van Dijk. The pair are among the best centre-back duos in the league right now, and as the Frenchman is still only 24, he has the potential to get even better. Mac Allister, meanwhile, has wasted little time in showing off his credentials since sealing a move from Brighton in the summer of 2023. Out of all Liverpool's new midfield recruits, he is certainly the most indispensable.

Useful to Have in the Squad

Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez

Here we have players who are perhaps not as indispensable as the ones in the most elite tier, but ones who are still useful to have around the team. They are still capable players who have roles to play, but they are perhaps not as consistent, not as important, or not as available as the likes of Van Dijk or Salah.

Nobody out of the 10 names listed above embodies the term 'inconsistency' like Darwin Nunez. Liverpool's talisman is sometimes capable of rescuing teams with a late winner, as he did against Nottingham Forest, but he is also among the worst finishers in the league for 2023/24 and has missed numerous big chances. While the Reds shouldn't look to cash in, fans could be forgiven for wanting more from their frontman.

As for Dominik Szobszlai, his impressive form has now tailed off, and he finds himself needing to get his debut season at Anfield back on track. The 23-year-old has not found the back of the net in the league since Liverpool's 4-1 win against Chelsea in January, but everyone saw in the first half of the current term what he is capable of. For that reason and the fact he is simply having a downturn in form, the Hungarian definitely still has a future at Merseyside.

Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota will be capable options for the new manager next season, players who can all make an impact from the bench or when key players are out of the starting lineup. As for Kelleher and Diaz, both players face uncertain futures with the Reds. The former is said to be weighing up his future at the club, while the Colombian has left the Liverpool hierarchy 'shocked' by his contract demands. Both could, therefore, be on their way out in the summer, but if they don't leave, then they definitely will have a role to play in 2024/25.

Talented Youngster

Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon, Jayden Danns

One of the lasting legacies that Klopp will leave at Anfield is the number of talented youngsters he has given opportunities to during his spell in the dugout. Alexander-Arnold has become a world-beater under his guidance, and there are several other prodigies waiting in the wings who could become the next big thing for the Reds.

Fans have become familiar with Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley this season, both of whom have deputised brilliantly in defence in the absence of established first team stars. And Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon and Jayden Danns have all been given chances under the German boss' tutelege this year.

Stefan Bajcetic has unfortunately missed most of the season through injury, suffering a calf muscle injury early in the campaign. But he established himself as one of the most promising young players in the Premier League in 2022/23, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return.

Whether each player will remain at Anfield next season or go out on loan is anybody's guess. But Liverpool should not be hasty to cash in on players who could have big futures.

The Jury is Still Out

Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo

While we're not sure these players should be on the chopping block just yet, they have left a little to be desired with their performances this season. Starting off with Cody Gakpo, there was plenty of promise when Liverpool beat Manchester United to his signature, and decent showings in 2022/23 saw him grab seven goals and three assists in the league.

But the Dutch international has failed to live up to expectations this season. Just six goals and three assists, having played nine more games than he did last term, hardly represents bang for Liverpool's buck. Former defender Luis Enrique claimed that Gakpo, along with Nunez, isn't good enough for Liverpool's high standards. While he might not be a certainty to be sold, the winger does need to get his act together quickly.

Fellow Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch also joins Gakpo here, but his future is not under as much of a threat. Only afforded 10 starts out of a possible 21 in the league, the former Bayern Munich man hasn't been quite as emphatic as the other midfielders Liverpool signed in the summer of 2023. He has signed a five-year contract at Anfield, though, and will be hoping to put an inconsistent season behind him in 2024/25.

Get Rid

Adrian, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara

There are, however, a few players who might need to pack their bags this summer. Whether it's because of unavailability or simply not being good enough, their Anfield careers look set to end with the departure of Klopp.

Adrian, as the club's third-choice goalkeeper, could potentially remain simply to have strength in depth, but given that Liverpool could give his spot to a promising youngster, it could be time to say goodbye to the shot-stopper. After all, he has not played a game since the 2020/21 season.

Joel Matip, meanwhile, has been a fantastic servant to the Reds ever since joining in 2016, but an ACL injury has seen him miss most of the season. Now 32, and with Liverpool blessed in the centre-back department, a contract extension appears unlikely.

And the same point can be made for Thiago. One of the best passers in world football when fit, the Spaniard has played just 19 times in the English top flight over the last two seasons. As he is only getting older, injury issues will likely become more of an issue, so it makes sense for the Reds to let him go.