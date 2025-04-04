Imagine a world where Liverpool royalty Mohamed Salah either a) stayed at AS Roma or b) enjoyed the peak of his powers elsewhere. For those of an Anfield persuasion, it’s something they haven’t thought about given the success he brought along with him.

But that was almost the case. Jurgen Klopp – who, at the time, was in charge of the Reds – was not sold on the Egyptian King, who would later guide his men to Champions League in 2018/19 before holding a Premier League trophy aloft a season later.