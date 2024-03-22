Highlights AFC Bournemouth chief scout Mark Burchill is set to join Liverpool as part of the new structure at the club, following Richard Hughes from the Vitality Stadium to Anfield.

With Jurgen Klopp stepping down as head coach at the end of the 2023/24 season, Fenway Sports Group will oversee significant changes in the coming months.

Burchill's appointment could involve identifying successors for ageing players at Liverpool, within a reasonable price range.

Liverpool are set to appoint AFC Bournemouth chief scout Mark Burchill, as the club's new structure starts to take shape at Anfield, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds will undergo a summer of upheaval, after head coach Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Fenway Sports Group's chief executive officer of football operations, Michael Edwards, and incoming Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, will oversee the hire of a new manager and an important 2024 summer transfer window. Burchill is expected to follow Hughes from the Vitality Stadium to Anfield.

Burchill 'will follow' Hughes to Liverpool

An agreement is already in place

Earlier this week, Liverpool confirmed that AFC Bournemouth's Richard Hughes would become the club's new sporting director, after Jorg Schmadtke vacated the role after the 2024 winter transfer window. The 44-year-old will oversee significant changes on Merseyside.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mark Burchill is set to follow Hughes and join Liverpool from Bournemouth. A contract will be signed soon, but an agreement is 'already in place', with Michael Edwards, Hughes, and Burchill forming part of a fresh structure at Anfield.

"Mark Burchill will follow Richard Hughes to Liverpool. It’s all decided for Bournemouth chief scout to join #LFC. It will be signed soon but agreement’s already in place. Edwards, Hughes and Burchill will be part of the new structure."

Burchill will also have a busy task on his hands over the coming months. With several key players ageing, reaching the end of their contracts, and linked with moves away, the current Cherries scout will be tasked with identifying appropriate successors within a reasonable price range.