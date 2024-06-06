Highlights Liverpool have offered veteran goalkeeper Adrian a new contract.

The 37-year-old is yet to make a decision over his future at Anfield.

The Reds target Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville, who impressed in the Championship last season.

Liverpool have offered goalkeeper Adrian a new contract, but it ‘remains to be seen’ if he signs it or goes back to Spain, journalist James Pearce has revealed.

The 37-year-old veteran goalkeeper has a decision to make in the next few weeks as he may seek more playing time next season. Adrian has made only 26 appearances for the club since arriving from West Ham in August 2019, but the Reds are willing to retain his services having just offered him a new deal.

The Spaniard has been third choice behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher this season and did not play a single minute of football under Jurgen Klopp.

As Alisson dealt with injury problems, Kelleher took his spot between the posts and made 26 appearances last campaign for the Reds.

Liverpool announced their retained list and departures this week – centre-back Joel Matip and midfielder Thiago are set to leave the club, while Adrian has been offered an extension. Academy goalkeepers Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman have also received proposals from the Reds to extend their stay at Anfield.

Liverpool Make Adrian Contract Offer

The goalkeeper is yet to make a decision

According to The Athletic’s Pearce, Adrian has not made his mind up yet about staying at Liverpool as the "popular" 37-year-old could return to Spain.

Adrian has spent the last 11 years in England, after signing on a free transfer for West Ham from Real Betis in 2013. The Spaniard went on to make 150 appearances for the Hammers, keeping 43 clean sheets, before he joined Liverpool in 2019.

Liverpool are seeking to maintain ‘continuity’ by offering Adrian a new contract this summer, according to a report from the Athletic. There is uncertainty at Anfield over Kelleher’s future at the club as the Republic of Ireland international is reportedly willing to depart for more playing time this summer.

Liverpool Target Crysencio Summerville

Available for a ‘cut-price deal’

Liverpool are keen to bolster their attacking options before Arne Slot’s debut Premier League campaign and are looking at signing Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville this transfer window.

The 22-year-old could be available for a cut-price deal this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, after Leeds failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Summerville and other Leeds stars may now look to leave the Championship side and depart for top-flight football this summer.

Crysencio Summerville Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Jacobs reports that a deal for the Dutch winger could be available between £30-£40million while other Premier League clubs are also following his situation at Elland Road. Summerville, who was voted the Championship Player of the Season last campaign, impressed for the Whites, scoring 21 goals and assisting 10 in 49 games in all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-06-24.