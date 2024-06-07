Highlights Liverpool are considering signing a new centre-back; and that could see the possible exit of Joe Gomez.

Gomez has been linked with Aston Villa alongside potential interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Gomez is reportedly willing to leave Liverpool; though any decision hinges on incoming bids and future opportunities.

Liverpool look to be set on signing a new centre-back in the summer with Arne Slot keen to make a strong first impression on the club's fans in his first campaign at the helm - but that could see the exit of Joe Gomez with a string of interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have held down the Anfield fort for the majority of the campaign, whilst Gomez and fellow England starlet Jarell Quansah have both been regular features in the side, be it at right-back or centre-back. A new man, however, could come in with Konate's form dipping in the final few months of the season and Gomez's injury record doesn't put him in a great light; and that could see him move abroad.

Joe Gomez: Transfer News Latest

The Englishman has been touted with a move away before

Gomez has been linked with Aston Villa in the past with Unai Emery aiming to strengthen his backline with Champions League proven talents, though the development of Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Diego Carlos as his centre-back options - alongside Tyrone Mings, who is currently injured - means that he may not be a priority just yet.

Elsewhere, Anfield Watch stated that the Charlton youth product is willing to leave the club in the summer, even if not forcing a move, which could put him in the minds of many clubs who feasibly could bring him to the club for a suitable fee. It's unsure as to whether Liverpool will let Gomez leave just yet given that Joel Matip is departing on a free transfer at the end of his contract in June, but there may be scope to if the Reds bring in other targets.

They have been linked with Portuguese duo Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon respectively, whilst Willian Pacho continues to be touted with a Merseyside move from Eintracht Frankfurt. However, there will be no move for Levi Colwill, with Chelsea categorically ruling out a sale for their youngster.

Romano: Gomez Move "Depends on Proposals"

Joe Gomez could be on the move if certain demands are met

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that any move away from Liverpool for Gomez depends on the bids that Saudi clubs propose - though his name has been discussed amongst the heavyweights in the Middle East. He said:

“It depends on the proposals. I think on that one we had rumours about Saudi - but again, from Saudi, they still don’t know the budget they can invest in the summer transfer window on some specific players. “So there were some conversations about the possibility to consider new centre-backs in important Saudi clubs, and Joe Gomez could be an option. But at the moment, there is not a proper negotiation with Liverpool or with the player.”

EURO 2024 Call Up Could Determine Gomez's Future

Gomez has been called into England's 26-man squad

One reason that Gomez could have for turning down a move to Saudi Arabia is that he has found his way into England's centre-back contingency for EURO 2024. Any move abroad would not do him any favours in that department; Jordan Henderson is a prime example with the former Liverpool skipper failing to be involved in an international tournament for the first time since the 2010 World Cup, following on from his move to Al-Ettifaq.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gomez has yet to score a goal for Liverpool during his tenure at the club.

Should Gomez - dubbed 'wonderful' by Jurgen Klopp - shine in the summer for Gareth Southgate, he could get a move to a club in the Premier League that can offer him regular first-team football.

Related Liverpool Are "Interested" Schalke Star Assan Ouedraogo The Reds are keeping tabs on one of the brightest talents in German football.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.