Jamie Carragher suggested Liverpool should buy a centre-back in the summer to improve upon Konate.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah also came under vast criticism.

Liverpool produced arguably their worst performance in a Merseyside derby this century as they fell 2-0 to a valiant Everton side who threw everything at their rivals, in a huge game at both ends of the Premier League table - and Reds defender Ibrahima Konate has received the brunt of the criticism for his "shocker" of a performance at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were straight out of the blocks and somewhat stunned Liverpool early on. Unfortunate not to win a penalty in the opening five minutes, Jarrad Branthwaite tucked home on the half-hour mark after some shambolic defending from Konate and Alexis Mac Allister to send home fans into raptures; and with Liverpool unable to claw their way back into the game, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the man who rose highest to nod Sean Dyche's men into a two-goal advantage - something Liverpool didn't look close to overturning.

Konate, who moved to the Reds for a fee of £36m, has been at the centre of the storm that surely sees Jurgen Klopp's men all but out of the title race, with a huge slip-up needed from Manchester City and Arsenal if they are to win the top-flight in Klopp's final season at Anfield. However, Liverpool ECHO journalist Ian Doyle reasons that Konate could have been a key reason for their slip-up in form - as he claimed that the centre-back "hasn't been great for a while".

Ibrahima Konate Singled Out For Poor Liverpool Outings

Konate has not been at his best in recent weeks

Tweeting on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Doyle was scathing in his criticism of the Frenchman, claiming that he was having a shocker in the Merseyside derby against their local rivals - though it was to be expected having been in poor form in general recently.

Doyle posted:

"[Ibrahima] Konate gives the ball away immediately. He's had a shocker so far - and hasn't been great for a while, to be fair."

Doyle wasn't the only pundit to have criticised Konate, with Reds legend Jamie Carragher also citing a lack of acceptance in his performance - though Carragher went one further than Doyle by saying to Sky Sports that Liverpool should look to sell the former RB Leipzig man in the summer if they are to improve as a club.

He said: “Konate’s been so poor of late, really poor. Liverpool need to buy a centre-back in the summer.”

Other Liverpool Players Blasted For Everton Showing

The Reds didn't turn up to a man against their local rivals

It wasn't just Konate who wasn't at his best against the Toffees - notably, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah in particular went missing at Goodison Park when Liverpool needed to count on them more than ever.

Nunez missed a glorious chance in the first half as he went clean through on goal, though his shot was straight at Jordan Pickford and the opportunity went begging; whilst Salah failed to invoke any influence on the game as he mustered five shots, with just two on target and one big chance missed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's win over Liverpool was their first Premier League victory over their rivals since 2010 - where current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win.

That led to criticism from James Pearce, with the Athletic writer stating on the Daily Football Briefing Podcast that the duo are “suffering a crisis of confidence”.

That is evidenced by the fact that Salah only has one goal in his last five Premier League games - with that being from the penalty spot at Old Trafford - whilst Nunez hasn't put the ball in the back of the net in five games, with his last strike coming against Sheffield United at the start of the month after he charged down Ivo Grbic.

