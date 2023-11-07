Highlights Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has settled into life at Anfield and has proven himself as a versatile and goal-scoring threat.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that the deal to sign the Hungary international could prove to be an exceptional piece of business for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side are linked with a number of players across Europe as we edge closer towards the winter transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp led a rebuild of his Reds midfield during the recent summer transfer market, bringing in several options to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have enjoyed a solid start to the season but have slipped behind in the race for the Premier League title. However, the Merseyside outfit top their Europa League group, in what represents a fantastic opportunity to win a trophy at Anfield this term.

Szoboszlai has settled into life at Liverpool

Szoboszlai became Liverpool’s second signing of the season, arriving at Anfield following the capture of Brighton & Hove Albion and Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister.

The RB Leipzig star’s signature was acquired after the Reds parted with £60m to bring the Hungary international to the Premier League. Szoboszlai had been a target for Newcastle United but opted to join Liverpool as the Tyneside outfit signed AC Milan and Italy star Sandro Tonali.

Liverpool see the midfielder as a versatile all-rounder who can operate as a number eight or ten in Klopp’s midfield. So far, Szoboszlai has proven he can produce in both roles, becoming a prominent threat in the final third when played further forward. The 23-year-old also has the natural leadership qualities required to become a top-level Premier League performer and was elected as captain for his country by his Hungary teammates.

Liverpool signed VfB Stuttgart and Japan enforcer Wataru Endo and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch before the closure of the summer transfer window. But Szoboszlai has established himself as a regular in Liverpool’s midfield, registering four goal contributions in his opening 15 appearances. His first strike for the club came in September’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, striking the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box in what will already be a goal-of-the-season contender for the club.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Szoboszlai has proven himself to be irreplaceable in Klopp’s midfield and that the summer addition should be in the conversation for the signing of the season.

Dominik Szoboszlai - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Average rating 7.20 3rd Goals 1 =6th Shots per game 2 4th Pass success rate 88.1% 10th Tackles per game 1.3 =5th Key passes per game 2.4 =1st Dribbles per game 1.2 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Jones believes that the deal to sign Szoboszlai for £60m will prove to be an excellent piece of business for Liverpool. The journalist claims that the forward-minded star could be worth close to £100m by the end of the season and has praised his mindset. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think that £60m will be looked back on as a great deal by Liverpool. He’s already worth more than £60m. By the end of this season, if he continues playing the way he has been, you'll probably be wondering if Liverpool already got a player worth close to £100m because he's got all the traits to change games, control games. His mindset shows he's not scared of any encounter.”

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool could plan to recruit further heading into the winter transfer window and have already set their sights on several targets ahead of the new year. According to BILD, the Reds are interested in Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are also monitoring the 20-year-old as the Premier League heavyweights look to battle it out for one of Europe’s top young talents. Musiala could be the final piece of the jigsaw in Klopp’s midfield as he looks to add a creative threat to complement Szoboszlai.

Meanwhile, 90min claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are aware of the progress of 17-year-old Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. However, Chelsea are said to be thoroughly impressed with the teenage sensation, who has also caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

The same outlet has also credited Liverpool with an interest in Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger Nico Williams. The Reds join Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Juventus in monitoring the Spain international. Williams’ contract with Bilbao expires next summer, meaning he can negotiate a pre-contract with clubs from abroad in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Elsewhere in Europe, TEAMtalk claims that RB Leipzig have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo. The 17-year-old has become a regular for the 2. Bundesliga outfit and is attracting the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Therefore, there are plenty of rumours swirling around Anfield as the winter transfer window edges closer.

