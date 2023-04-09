Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been extremely unfortunate as sometimes things just don't work out for you, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

A new deal on the table seems unlikely as the £48m star has just months remaining on his current contract with Liverpool, so he will be looking for a new challenge.

Liverpool transfer news – Naby Keita

Keita’s career at Liverpool has been undeniably hindered by injury woes, but the midfielder has still failed to produce on to the countless opportunities Jurgen Klopp has given him.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, reports from Spain have claimed that Atletico Madrid are interested in Keita’s services.

It’s unfortunate for all parties involved that Keita never hit the heights that were expected of him, but it’s clear that the 28-year-old’s injury streak has taken its toll.

Questions have been asked over the midfielder’s mentality, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently telling GIVEMESPORT that he debates whether he still has the desire to remain at the top level.

What has Dean Jones said about Naby Keita?

Jones believes that the £120,000-a-week Keita has been dealt a poor hand and been extremely unfortunate during his time at Liverpool.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT: “We’ve said it a million times that this move for Naby Keita has just been extremely unfortunate really from everybody’s point of view.

“It should have been a really good signing and sometimes things just don’t work out for you.”

Is Naby Keita’s time at Anfield finished?

Unfortunately, yes. Once deemed as Liverpool’s midfield answer, the Guinea international has struggled to hit a consistent run of form since his arrival, registering just 129 games in that time according to Transfermarkt.

According to FBref, Keita has played a total of 293 minutes this term and has failed to register a goal contribution in his limited game time.

Liverpool’s engine room is waiting for an imminent overhaul upon the opening of the summer transfer window, and it seems that Keita’s days under Klopp are now numbered.

All in all, Liverpool’s supporters would have expected a bit more for what they paid for given he was signed for a club-record fee of £48 million at the time, according to BBC Sport.

In an interview with 90min, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey claimed it’s time to cut ties with the 28-year-old.

“I think [Naby] Keita’s not fulfilled the potential that they thought he had, so you need to go out and get someone who can fit that bill right now.” Heskey said.