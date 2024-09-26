Liverpool star Waturu Endo was handed a rare start for the Reds in their 5-1 dismantling of West Ham United in the League Cup on Wednesday evening - but despite the huge win, he was only given a 5/10 rating by Liverpool ECHO journalist Paul Gorst after a performance that saw him fail to move the ball forwards and play a huge role in Jarell Quansah's own goal. Endo signed for Liverpool from Stuttgart last summer under Jurgen Klopp, and did relatively well in the German's setup as he featured in 43 games across all competitions, scoring twice and registering an assist, as goals against Toulouse and Fulham were enough to clinch wins.

However, other players in similar roles at rival clubs have set the tone, with the likes of Rodri and Declan Rice shining for Manchester City and Arsenal respectively and showing a clear gap in quality. And after failing to properly take the West Ham game by the horns on Wednesday, it has led to Gorst giving the star a mere 5/10 rating despite other stars on the pitch earning ratings as high as 8/10.

Endo Performance vs West Ham Underwhelming

The midfielder wasn't brilliant at moving the ball forward

Writing in the Liverpool ECHO, Gorst stated that Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo were both worthy of an eight on the night, though none were worse than Endo who picked up the lowest rating of any Reds player in an emphatic result at Anfield that sees them through to face Brighton away from home in the next round. He wrote:

"Showcased a steel that is perhaps absent from Liverpool's midfield when he doesn't play. Won a fair few duels but not always the most progressive in his passing. His attempt at a clearance for West Ham's goal was pure panic as it struck Quansah and went in."

Endo Decision Must Be Made With Years on His Contract

The midfielder still has three years on his contract at Anfield

It became apparent earlier in the season that Endo isn't going to be a huge part of Arne Slot's plans in the coming weeks and months. The Japan international only made his first start of the season against the Hammers, having made stoppage-time cameos in just two games this season - and the own goal via his rushed clearance onto Quansah will do him no favours when it comes to first-team minutes under the Dutchman.

Wataru Endo's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 10th Yellow Cards 10 1st Pass Completion Rate Per Game (%) 88.4 6th Tackles Per Game 1.7 5th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.1 5th Match rating 6.59 20th

The former Stuttgart midfielder doesn't entirely fit Slot's mantra of progressive passing, which Gorst alluded to in his player ratings, and that has seen Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones all preferred ahead of the 31-year-old in the pecking order.

Despite having three years left on his contract, it is unlikely that we'll see Endo feature anytime soon in the Premier League with Gravenberch beginning to really strut his stuff in the central midfield areas, and that could limit Endo to starts in cup competitions and Champions League outings only.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wataru Endo has 64 caps for Japan, scoring four goals.

Of course, injuries to their starting lineup would see him enter the fray, and whether Slot would adapt his game from there remains to be seen - but despite the freak own goal, he's still a solid choice to have in their ranks having been a regular feature under Klopp last season as the Reds stormed to a League Cup trophy alongside coming close in the Premier League title race.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-09-24.