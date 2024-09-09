England’s 2-0 victory over Ireland was defined by two finishes from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, but it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who left fans and pundits alike marvelling at his contribution on Saturday night.

Among those singing the Liverpool full-back’s praises was Gary Lineker, who delivered a glowing assessment of Alexander-Arnold’s performance on his Stick to Football podcast.

The Leicester City legend admitted it was ‘great’ to see Alexander-Arnold back in the side under interim boss Lee Carsley and praised his pass to Anthony Gordon, which led to the Three Lions’ first goal.

The 2-0 win against Ireland in Dublin was a breath of fresh air for the 25-year-old, who has largely endured a frustrating career at international level, despite already amassing nearly 30 caps.

With competition at right-back as tight as ever, the versatile defender returned to a familiar position after being utilised in midfield by Gareth Southgate at the Euros, and he did not disappoint.

Alexander-Arnold lined up at right-back for England in Dublin, but often inverted into midfield in possession and looked once again like the best version of himself.

Lineker Praises Trent’s Performance

‘What a pass that was’

On Saturday against Ireland, Alexander-Arnold made his first competitive start at right-back for England in four years and was showered with praise after his impressive performance.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Lineker hailed the 25-year-old’s brilliance on the ball and pinpointed his contribution setting up England’s first goal, a rasping shot into the top corner by Declan Rice:

“I think it's great to see Trent in the side. Some of his passes were superb, particularly the one that he hit for Anthony Gordon that led to the first goal. “I mean, what a pass that was. And it just strikes me. I just think, how can this guy not be in the team somewhere? He's so good. “But I think it’s that thing, all we've ever focused on is Trent's weaknesses when it comes to England. Defensively, oh, he might make a mistake, but he might make one mistake, while giving you two or three opportunities to score, because he's so brilliant with the ball at his feet.”

Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool has been a topic of debate for the last few weeks. With less than 12 months left on his current deal, the 25-year-old faces an important decision as the Reds could soon lose their ever-reliable ace for free next summer.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness recently claimed the England international has already informed the club of his desire to depart and suggested that Arne Slot has started forward-planning with Conor Bradley, who replaced Trent in all three Premier League games this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 3 Tackles per 90 2 Clearances per 90 1.20 Shot-creating actions per 90 4.04 Pass completion % 71.6 Minutes played 222

Salah ‘Very Keen’ to Discuss New Deal

To extend his Anfield stay beyond 2025

Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah is ‘very keen’ to discuss a new contract that would extend his Anfield stay beyond 2025, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Merseysiders are set to hold talks with the Egyptian winger in the coming weeks after his impressive start under Arne Slot, with six goal contributions in the first three Premier League appearances.

The 32-year-old was last linked with an Anfield exit just over 12 months ago when Liverpool rejected a bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, worth £150million.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-09-24.