Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold is "a bit of a joke", according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Reds' first-choice right-back has been criticised at times this season for some of his performances, and Taylor thinks a lack of serious competition is largely to blame.

Alexander-Arnold was slammed for his role in one of Manchester City's goals in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat away at the Etihad last weekend.

"You can see the frustration in [Jürgen] Klopp," Stuart Pearce said on talkSPORT. "Trent Alexander-Arnold has jumped out of the way of a challenge and that is absolutely woeful.

"Why he’s jumped out of a 50/50 I will never know. But the ball across the face of the goal was outstanding and it’s a lovely goal."

Ramsay is the other natural right-back option in Klopp's squad; however, he's currently out injured and hasn't made a Premier League appearance all season, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Calvin Ramsay and Liverpool?

While Taylor has described Ramsay as a "great prospect", the Daily Express journalist has doubts about him being able to provide adequate competition for Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The fact that Calvin Ramsay was brought in as back-up is a bit of a joke, really, to be honest.

"I think Ramsay is a great prospect, but he's not even featured for the first team in a Premier League match this season. I know [James] Milner can play there, but again, he's not really competition, so I think that's the issue."

Do Liverpool need to sign a new right-back?

Given Alexander-Arnold's struggles at times this season, you can certainly make a case. However, midfield probably has to be their priority going into the summer transfer window.

They have a lot of issues there, from expiring contracts to injuries. The likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have struggled to stay fit during their time at Anfield and will be free agents at the end of the season, while Milner's existing deal will also be up.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho has also come under fire for some of his displays this term.

"You talk about [Jordan] Henderson, yes, but you talk about Fabinho at the moment," former Chelsea defender Scott Minto said on talkSPORT earlier in the campaign. "I don’t know who he is. It’s like his twin brother playing at the moment. He’s certainly not the player that he has been in recent years."

Simply put, Alexander-Arnold doesn't look like Liverpool's biggest problem right now, while Ramsay, who the Reds signed from Aberdeen for £6.5m, as reported by Sky Sports, could still come good.