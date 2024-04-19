Highlights Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch could leave after a lacklustre season in midfield.

Galatasaray are thought to be interested in signing the 21-year-old midfielder.

Despite it being his debut season, a deal could be accelerated before Euro 2024 begins.

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has not had the easiest of rides at Anfield over the past 9 months after joining from Bayern Munich last summer in a £34million deal - and he could be on his way out of the club this time around, despite being labelled as "special" by assistant boss Pep Ljinders.

Gravenberch shot to continental stardom at Ajax by making his first-team debut at the age of just 16 years and 130 days - beating the club's record for youngest player ever in the Eredivisie. 103 appearances in four years followed, winning 10 Netherlands caps by that time before his switch to Bayern Munich.

Whilst the youngster had a decent first season at the Allianz Arena, he joined Liverpool last summer in a surprise move; but he hasn't quite hit the ground running. And that has now seen the star linked with Turkish outfit Galatasaray, according to Fotomac - with the Istanbul-based giants willing to make a move.

Ryan Gravenberch: Liverpool Exit Latest

Ryan Gravenberch hasn't had the best of times at Anfield

The report states that Gravenberch is back on Galatasaray's shortlist this summer, with the club keen on signing the 21-year-old. Liverpool trumped them with their bigger financial bid last summer, though Galatasaray had simultaneously made a £20million loan-to-buy bid for the Dutchman.

Gala wish to strengthen in the summer and Gravenberch has been touted as a target, with the publication stating that they are willing to make contact with his representatives again after a mediocre season at Anfield.

Having been included in the Netherlands squad for last month's internationals, the youngster will be demanding a place in the Euro 2024 selections - though Galatasaray will reportedly 'accelerate' efforts to get a deal done before the tournament starts in the summer. The Turkish outfit are preparing to 'push all conditions' to sign Gravenberch though it remains to be seen if a deal can be done.

Pep Ljinders Once Labelled Gravenberch as "Special"

The Dutchman has been Jurgen Klopp's assistant throughout his spell

Gravenberch is still only 21 years of age, so it can be quite easy to forget just how quickly he rose from being a teenager at Ajax to three of Europe's biggest clubs in such a short space of time.

Ljinders, who has been Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man throughout his time on Merseyside - bar a six month spell where he took a managerial job at NEC Nijmegen - labelled the midfielder as a special talent despite acknowledging he hadn't had the easiest run at Bayern before his move to Anfield. Ljinders said of the young midfielder:

We knew what he is capable of. It is the Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax that we see now. I'm not sure what happened at Bayern, you cannot judge that, but each player with confidence and without confidence is a different player. Each player with game time or without game time is a different player. That's how it is. That's why the Carabao Cup is really important for us as well because we know this and we feel this: a player who doesn't play doesn't get confident. You can do whatever you want on the training pitch, but in the end that's about it. Ryan in the final third, as an eight, is the one who slides, the one who still has overview, the one who has a first touch with his left or right to get out of a situation, out of proper pressure. He can keep the ball under high pressure and still find the passing option forward. He is a complete, complete eight with scoring and with attitude. It is the eight we searched for and the eight we got. We are thankful to our owners and our scouting and everyone who made it happen.

Gravenberch's Exit May Force Liverpool into Transfer Action

The youngster would leave a gap in their midfield

Despite Gravenberch not being entirely favoured by Klopp this season, a move away from the club would leave Liverpool short in midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Gravenberch has made 33 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 3 goals and registering 2 assists.

Currently, Wataru Endo and Gravenberch are the two defensive-minded midfielders given Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's exits last summer, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai being the creative options.

It would force Liverpool to look for a young central midfielder to fill the void left, and with Gravenberch being given plenty of time to grow, it's unsure at to how much they would accept.

