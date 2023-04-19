Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah can learn from Sadio Mané's move to Bayern Munich, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Egyptian's former team-mate is having a tough time in Germany, and Taylor thinks that should remind him that the grass isn't always greener.

Liverpool transfer news — Mohamed Salah

Back in March, Salah was being linked with a move away from Liverpool.

Foot Mercato claimed that the 30-year-old is considering leaving Anfield after a disappointing season. The same outlet also stated that he has a desire to play in Spain if he does decide to depart the Reds.

The report, however, was quickly dismissed by his agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

"Where did you get this from if not even Mohamed and I discussed this? Please tell us," he wrote on Twitter in response to Foot Mercato's claim.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Mohamed Salah?

Taylor thinks Salah shouldn't be too quick to leave Liverpool and should look at Mané's struggles this season before considering a move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The grass isn't always greener unfortunately for these players and I feel like that's something that Salah could probably learn from if he is tempted to leave the club."

What can Mohamed Salah learn from Sadio Mané?

As Taylor mentioned, the grass isn't always greener. Things haven't gone too well for Mané at Bayern since his arrival there last summer, with the Senegal international recently being punished after a bust-up with Leroy Sané.

It's now being reported that the German giants are already trying to get rid of him. According to Sky Germany, they'll now "try everything" to offload Mané in the next transfer window.

Salah, in contrast, is having another bright season at Anfield. While Liverpool have massively underperformed this term, the Egypt international's numbers are still pretty good.

As per Transfermarkt, Salah has scored over 25 goals in more than 40 appearances in the current campaign.

Ultimately, with the former AS Roma man, who cost Liverpool £34m (via BBC Sport), able to play his best football at Anfield, is there really much reason for him to leave Jürgen Klopp's side? Probably not.

Liverpool obviously haven't competed for anything this term, but that hasn't happened too often under Klopp. A productive transfer window in the summer, and they should return to where they've been in recent seasons — challenging for the Premier League and Champions League.