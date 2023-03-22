Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doesn't have much reason to stay at Anfield, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked to a few different Premier League clubs.

Liverpool transfer news — Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Football Insider recently claimed that Southampton, Brighton, and Leicester City are all interested in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer.

At this stage, it'd be a surprise if he ended up signing a new contract at Liverpool.

The Englishman has struggled to stay fit during his time at Anfield and isn't a regular at the moment.

As per Transfermarkt, he's made four starts in the Premier League this season, though the above is one reason why Jurgen Klopp hasn't called on him more often.

What has Dean Jones said about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Liverpool future?

Jones has suggested that Oxlade-Chamberlain's future is away from Anfield.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't really see much reason for him to stay. I was very surprised when he came on in the Champions League the other day, but I think it was also a reflection of where Liverpool are at right now.

"When you've had James Milner as a starter and you're subbing him and bringing on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the Bernabéu, it's not a good place to be in, is it?"

Will Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leave Liverpool for another Premier League club this summer?

It looks likely. Again, his contract is set to expire and the main interest in him appears to be coming from England.

Ideally, Oxlade-Chamberlain would want to continue playing at an elite club like Liverpool. However, he simply hasn't done enough to get a move to one of the Reds' rivals.

Therefore, as things stand, you'd expect the England international to join a side like Brighton or Leicester in the next transfer window.

From their perspective, if he stays fit, Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a really good signing. He obviously has a lot of Premier League experience, making over 230 appearances in the competition (via Transfermarkt). He's also very versatile, able to play in midfield and out wide.

On a free, you can see why Premier League clubs would go after the Liverpool star, who cost his current employers £35m when he joined from Arsenal back in 2017, as reported by BBC Sport.

Ultimately, then, it'd be far from a shock to see Oxlade-Chamberlain playing for another English side next season.