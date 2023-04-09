Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp probably doesn't see Youri Tielemans as a good fit for his midfield, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Recent reports claim that the Reds have looked at the 25-year-old but are no longer interested in him.

Liverpool transfer news — Youri Tielemans

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have pulled the plug on a potential deal to sign Tielemans.

The same outlet claims that Klopp’s recruitment team have assessed the player and feel he's "not mobile enough" for the Reds.

Leicester signed Tielemans for big money back in 2019, with the Belgian joining the Foxes from AS Monaco for a £40m fee, as reported by The Guardian.

However, unless something drastic happens between now and the end of the season, they won't make any money from Tielemans, as his contract expires in the summer.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Youri Tielemans and Liverpool?

O'Rourke also thinks Tielemans lacks mobility and reckons that's the thing putting off Liverpool.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think probably the biggest issue here is that Youri Tielemans isn't the type of midfield player that Jurgen Klopp likes in his side — maybe not mobile enough or perhaps doesn't have enough energy for that midfield."

Will Youri Tielemans have suitors this summer?

Tielemans has been criticised this season for his effort out of possession.

Speaking about the Belgium international after a goal Leicester conceded earlier this year, former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer told Optus Sport: "If Brendan [Rodgers] looks at that goal again, looks at the lack of effort from Tielemans in not closing someone down.

"We’re praising Newcastle in their efforts tonight, because of the way they closed people and didn’t let Arsenal play, well once Brendan looks at the goal they conceded tonight, he’ll have the same opinion as us that they’ve got to do better when the opposition have got the ball."

In general, though, Tielemans is still a very good footballer. Back in the 2020/21 Premier League season, for example, where Leicester were performing much better than they currently are, he made 1.3 key passes per game. It was the second-highest average in the Foxes' squad, according to WhoScored.

The former Monaco man also completed 65.2 passes a match, a number that only Jonny Evans (66.1) could better.

Simply put, Tielemans has his strengths; he's a good passer. So while Liverpool may no longer be interested in him, you'd still expect other Premier League sides to look at the Leicester star this summer.