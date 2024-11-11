Darwin Núñez got the ball rolling for Liverpool during the Reds' 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, netting the opener in the first half, but former Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believes that the Uruguayan will never be good enough to be Arne Slot's first choice number nine.

The electric forward was set through on goal by Mohamed Salah, and opted to round Emi Martinez, before expertly finishing beyond the goalkeeper from an acute angle. Spurning two further golden opportunities in the match, Nunez' performance against Unai Emery's side encapsulated his game, bringing an abundance of energy and threat, but lacking the requisite composure in front of goal.

His accurate strike on Saturday was his third of his season, and he's been given a run of starts by Slot in recent weeks in Diogo Jota's absence. However, while acknowledging the striker's qualities, Reo-Coker expressed concern over Nunez' ability to establish himself as the definitive starting striker at Anfield.

Reo-Coker: Nunez Won't Reach Highs Expected of Him

He has a knack for missing chances

Since arriving at Liverpool from Benfica in 2022 for a blockbuster fee of £85 million, Nunez has scored 36 goals in 110 appearances for the Reds. While certainly not a bad return, his goal tally could certainly have been a lot more impressive had he converted more of the numerous opportunities he's been presented with.

Saturday's game against Villa saw him waste two more guilt-edged chances. Set through by Salah shortly after scoring his goal, he blazed over the bar when one-on-one with Martinez, before heading wide from close-range from an Andy Robertson cross in the second half.

Speaking on the BBC's Premier League Review on Sunday, pundit Reo-Coker said on Nunez:

"He's got all the attributes to be one of the top strikers in world football, and the only thing that holds him back is himself, because, like you said, he scores a goal where you question how bad the first touch was, and then he does well to recover it. Then he gets a one-on-one with time, and he's never good when it seems he's got too much time to think. I think for him, he is more of an instinctive, quick reaction, finisher, because when he's got time, it just doesn't quite work out. I mean credit to him. He works hard for the team. He's playing the part. He's getting a run of games now under Arne Slot and Slot's team selection has been very good so far, in everything that he's done and how he sets his team out. But will he ever be that striker that Liverpool need? I personally just don't see it. I don't see Nunez ever getting to the highs of what the club expect him to be, especially when he was at Benfica before."

Nunez' Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 8 Minutes Played 427 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.32 Expected Goals Per 90 0.32

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 11/09/2024