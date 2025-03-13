Al-Hilal have made a contract offer to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain with less than four months left on his deal, according to L’Equipe.

The Saudi Pro League club have reportedly tabled a proposal worth more than €20m (£16.8m) net per year, and Van Dijk is thought to be considering the move.

The Dutch defender is likely to keep his options open until the end of the season, as he remains focused on Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge and Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Al-Hilal are showing ‘huge ambition’ ahead of the inaugural Club World Cup this summer and have also recently approached Mohamed Salah, as GIVEMESPORT has exclusively revealed.

Al-Hilal Approach Virgil van Dijk

Amid his uncertain Anfield future

According to L’Equipe, Van Dijk has yet to respond to Al-Hilal’s initial proposal but is evaluating the move as questions remain over his future on Merseyside.

The Dutch centre-back addressed his contract situation this week, admitting he ‘has no idea’ what lies ahead, with less than four months left on his current deal.

While he insisted there is ‘nothing on hold’ regarding an extension, the 33-year-old also suggested there is still a lot of uncertainty over his stay at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van Dijk has made 40 appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Van Dijk is one of three Liverpool players with expiring contracts, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah.

The England international’s future is also uncertain, with Real Madrid showing strong interest in signing him on a free transfer this summer.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Alexander-Arnold is now more likely to join Real Madrid than extend his Anfield contract in the coming months.

Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 2,610

