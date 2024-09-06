Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was praised for his display in Argentina’s 3-0 victory against Chile in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, with journalist Jacob Schneider hailing the midfielder’s performance as ‘sensational’.

La Albiceleste enjoyed an emphatic first game following their 2024 Copa America victory, with Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez, and Paulo Dybala all on the scoresheet in a dominant win at the Estadio Monumental.

The world champions outclassed Chile in dominant fashion in the absence of injured superstar Lionel Messi, picking up another victory en route to the 2026 World Cup as they moved five points clear at the top of the CONMEBOL qualifying standings.

Mac Allister opened the scoring for Argentina in the second half after Lionel Scaloni’s men came out of the break with intensity, breaking the deadlock after just three minutes before late goals from Alvarez and Dybala ensured Argentina stayed atop the CONMEBOL standings.

With 11 games still to play, the South American giants face Colombia next in a repeat of this summer’s Copa America final on Tuesday night.

Mac Allister Shines in Argentina Win

After a strong start to the season

Schneider, writing for GOAL, rated Mac Allister’s display on Tuesday a 8/10 and heaped praise on the central midfielder’s performance:

“Sensational in the middle of the pitch, and scored the crucial opener. Linked well with the striker tandem.”

There were doubts about whether the 25-year-old would be fit to feature in Thursday’s clash against Chile, as Scaloni revealed Mac Allister was dealing with some fatigue after featuring in every game for Liverpool so far this season.

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on the Argentina ace’s situation after his impressive start to the season, helping the Reds maintain a 100% record in the Premier League.

A newly-formed midfield trio of Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai has been instrumental in Liverpool’s early success as the Reds dominated their opening matches, including a 3-0 statement win against Manchester United on Sunday.

Mac Allister’s efforts to dispossess Kobbie Mainoo in the 55th minute led to Liverpool’s third goal as he continues to become a key man at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 3 Progressive passes per 90 6.33 Clearances per 90 1.33 Tackles per 90 2.67 Pass completion % 85.8 Minutes played 270

Chiesa Eyed as Salah Backup

A ‘high-quality’ option off the bench

Liverpool see Federico Chiesa as a backup for Mohamed Salah on the right, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has claimed.

The Reds reportedly view the Italian ace as a ‘high-quality’ cover for the Egyptian, a luxury they have not had in previous seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah had an impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign, scoring three goals and registering as many assists in his first three Premier League starts, propelling Liverpool to second in the table.

Liverpool’s summer signing, Chiesa, penned a four-year deal in what was seen as a bargain, with the Reds paying Juventus just £12.5m for the Italian international.

Last season, the 26-year-old made 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in what was his fourth and final season for the Serie A giants.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.