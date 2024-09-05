Mohamed Salah has been arguably Liverpool's most important player since their rise began under Jurgen Klopp just under a decade ago - and with the Egyptian star having started the season as a man on fire once again this time around, it's drawn praise from The Athletic reporter James Pearce - who has labelled Salah as 'unrecognisable' from last season.

Salah produced his 'worst' Premier League season last time out, though he still managed 18 goals in the top-flight as Liverpool comfortably finished third and mounted a title run until the final month of the campaign.

But after a solid pre-season, he has come back fit and firing with six goal contributions in just three top-flight games and with the Reds sitting joint-top of the Premier League alongside Manchester City, the superstar who joined from Roma in a £34million deal back in 2017 has been praised for 'coming back like a new man'.

Pearce: Salah 'Like a New Man' After Strong Start

The Egyptian star has hit top form already in the current campaign

Speaking on The Athletic's Walk On podcast, Pearce could not hide his delight at Salah's contributions so far this season.

Liverpool's record top scorers - All-time club ranking, all competitions Player Years active Goals scored 1. Ian Rush 1980-87, 1988-96 346 2. Roger Hunt 1958-1969 285 3. Gordon Hodgson 1925-1936 241 4. Billy Liddell 1938-1961 228 5. Mohamed Salah 2017-Present 214 6. Steven Gerrard 1998-2015 186

The Reds journalist described him as 'unrecognisable' from the previous campaign and labelled him as 'a new man' following a sharp pre-season, which in turn has allowed for an incredible start to the new campaign. He said:

"It was so clear during the tour in America that Salah has come back like a new man. He's completely unrecognisable from the player that ended last season - the break he had, the work he's done. I mean, his physique is just incredible isn't it? He is not your normal 32-year-old. "As we said, he's smashed it in all of the pre-season testing, beat all the rest of them hands down. And then you look at the way you start the season with three games, three goals and three assists - as Simon [Hughes] said, he could easily have had probably double that in terms of goals."

There is No Reason to Believe Salah Will Slow Down

The Egyptian continues to incredibly talismanic

Most players at the age of 32 tend to start slowing down in their physical abilities, especially wide attackers who by losing a yard of pace, aren't nearly as effective in terms of attacking output.

But Salah continues to buck that trend, and having seen his performances this season, the Egyptian remains one of Liverpool's most important players in a period of change under new boss Arne Slot, who has enjoyed a seriously impressive spell as Reds boss following his move from Feyenoord in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 214 goals in 352 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions

Salah's first campaign at Anfield was outstanding with 44 goals in just 52 appearances in all competitions, and whilst he hasn't reached anywhere near that, a freak season of that ilk should not be compared.

His worst full season at Anfield still resulted in 23 goals back in 2019/20 when the Reds underwent an incredible 99-point season in the Premier League, where Salah shared the goals alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino - and even last season's tally of 18 in the Premier League, although it was his worst yet, still saw him finish seventh in the top scorer standings, only nine behind eventual winner Erling Haaland. There is little reason to believe that the former Chelsea man will slow down just yet.

