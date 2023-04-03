Liverpool midfielder James Milner is likely to leave Anfield at the end of the season, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 37-year-old's contract expires in the summer and Jacobs says the Reds aren't currently working on extending it.

Liverpool contract news — James Milner

Last month, Football Insider reported that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is pushing the club to offer Milner a new deal.

The former England international has been a great servant to the Merseyside club, making over 300 appearances for them, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Salary Sport, Milner's existing contract is worth £120,000 a week.

Since arriving from Manchester City back in 2015, Milner has helped Liverpool to win multiple honours, including both the Champions League and Premier League.

What has Ben Jacobs said about James Milner and Liverpool?

As things stands, Jacobs expects Milner to depart Liverpool in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The club have not started anything with Milner yet. Because we're getting now close towards the contract expiring at the end of the season, if Liverpool did want to keep Milner, they obviously would have started something now and, to my understanding, they haven't.

"So it looks like James Milner will leave Liverpool at the end of the season and we wait and see whether anything on the field changes that over the last few games of the season. But Liverpool have not yet instigated anything with Milner, so until they do, whether Milner wants to stay or not is irrelevant, because if there are no talks taking place, then his contract will just expire."

Will James Milner leave Liverpool at the end of the season?

Everything is now pointing towards that. Reports suggest there is going to be a major midfield revamp at Anfield this summer, with Milner likely to be a casualty of that.

Journalist Simon Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that Klopp really wants to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount, while it looks like one of his team-mates could also follow him to Merseyside in the next transfer window.

According to The Independent, Liverpool have identified Conor Gallagher as a target, too, as they look to make changes to their midfield.

Ultimately, then, with the Reds looking at the likes of Mount and Gallagher, you'd expect there to be one or two midfield departures at Anfield in the summer. And with Milner's contract about to expire, the ex-Three Lions star looks like one player who could definitely leave.