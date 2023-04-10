Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson should play a "bit-part role" at Anfield next season, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 32-year-old has been a key player for Jürgen Klopp, but O'Rourke has concerns about him and his team-mate James Milner as they grow older.

Liverpool news — Jordan Henderson

It's been a disappointing season for Liverpool and Henderson, who are currently out of the top four and all of the cup competitions. Nevertheless, the Reds captain says there's still a lot to play for.

In the club's matchday programme for the 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday, he said: "There will be no semi-finals or finals this time around and no potential title deciders, but no-one should make the mistake of thinking that we do not have much to play for. This is Liverpool Football Club and every game matters here, no matter what the targets might be.

"Unlike Arsenal, we will have no involvement in the title race this time around and that hurts, but this does not mean we can feel sorry for ourselves.

"Our objective now is simple: to keep going right until the end of the season and to do everything in our power to rediscover the form and consistency that has been lost. "

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Jordan Henderson and Liverpool?

Turning 33 in June, O'Rourke thinks Henderson needs to be handed a smaller role at Liverpool next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Obviously, we know the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner have been great servants to Liverpool, but they're not getting any younger. So if they're to stick around, maybe they should be playing a bit-part role. More energy and vitality and younger legs are needed in that Liverpool midfield.

"More numbers are needed as well because right now the midfield's not working. A lot of departments in that Liverpool team aren't working, so it's a huge summer ahead for Jürgen Klopp to try and get the signings he needs to try and get Liverpool back on the front foot."

How important has Jordan Henderson been for Liverpool?

He's been a vital player down the years, making over 480 appearances for the Reds, according to Transfermarkt.

Ultimately, Henderson, who's currently earning £140,000 a week, according to Spotrac, can only be described as a success. During his time at Anfield, he's helped Liverpool to win the Champions League and Premier League, to name a couple of honours.

However, with the England international now in his 30s, perhaps it's time for him to take on a reduced role in the squad.