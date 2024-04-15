Highlights Dominik Szoboszlai has been criticised for his subpar performance against Crystal Palace, lacking conviction & guile.

Manchester City are now favourites for the Premier League title after Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace & Arsenal lost to Aston Villa.

Szoboszlai was one of many underperformers for the Reds.

Liverpool's surprise loss against Crystal Palace caused shockwaves in the Premier League title race as the Reds fell even further behind in the race for the top-flight title - and Dominik Szoboszlai has come under criticism from James Pearce for yet another below-par performance in the middle of the park.

Liverpool knew that a win would momentarily take them top of the Premier League prior to Arsenal's game against Aston Villa later on Sunday; but despite the Gunners losing on home soil to Unai Emery's men, it meant little for Jurgen Klopp's side in terms of their chase as they fell 1-0 to the Eagles in a stunning game on Merseyside.

Eberechi Eze's first-half finish was enough to prove the difference maker, though it wasn't without some poor Liverpool performances as Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah all missed gilt-edged chances to equalise which would have put them on the front foot. Yet it was Szoboszlai's lack of guile and expertise in the middle of the park that has come under criticism from Pearce, who stated that the Hungarian hadn't been at his best since Christmas, which is a long period of time for a multi-million-pound signing to not come up trumps for his team.

Pearce: Dominik Szoboszlai 'Nowhere Near' Previous Levels

The Hungarian has tailed off massively since the festive period

Speaking on The Athletic's 'Walk On' podcast, Pearce criticised the former RB Leipzig midfielder for having a lack of conviction in his game when Liverpool needed him most, saying:

“They just seemed to have lost their momentum. Szoboszlai came on for Wataru Endo but that didn’t really help them. He’s been completely unable to get anywhere near to the levels he hit before Christmas. “There was a lack of belief in his game, the lack of conviction in getting a finish horribly wrong from the edge of the box.”

Szoboszlai entered the field of play at half-time, but he only made 25 accurate passes from a possible 32 according to Sofascore - and despite three of those being key passes, he only created one chance in the second half, which isn’t a great number considering Palace were parked in their own half for most of the second period. Losing possession 12 times, the 23-year-old hasn’t been at his best for quite some time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominik Szoboszlai has only scored once in the Premier League since December 6 - a header in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in late January.

He got off to a superb start in the Premier League with two goals and two assists before Christmas from the centre of the park, but a hamstring injury has seen him in and out of the starting XI in recent times; and he knows he will need to do better for the rest of the season if Liverpool are to claim any more trophies in Klopp’s final season.

Premier League Title Race Latest

Manchester City have stormed ahead as we hit the season finale

Manchester City’s 5-1 win over Luton on Saturday put them top of the league for an initial 24 hours, though it was expected that Liverpool and Arsenal would leapfrog them with two home games to contend with.

But their losses have now seen City installed as the favourites to win their sixth Premier League title in just seven years having gone top of the table, and with Klopp aiming to end a fairytale spell as boss with the biggest trophy in English football, his chances have taken a severe hit with Oliver Glasner’s men proving too tough to break down.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-04-24.