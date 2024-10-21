Liverpool fought hard for their three points at Anfield against Chelsea this weekend, with a goal from Curtis Jones proving to be the winner in a 2-1 scoreline. With that said, the Reds were fortunate not to have needed to rely on midfield ace, Dominik Szoboszlai, who's underwhelming performance was subject to criticism following the match.

A lackluster display from the Hungarian meant that Liverpool almost looked a man short in midfield at times, and his offensive contribution was also missing.

Szoboszlai Lacked Conviction in Midfield Against Chelsea

The 23-year-old struggled to cope with Chelsea's physicality

Via the Express's player ratings from the clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, Szoboszlai was awarded a 5/10, with journalist, Alex Turk, noting:

No player lost more duels than Dominik Szoboszlai. Too easily dribbled past in Chelsea's build-up. Liverpool luckily didn't need his spark.

Moreover, the 23-year-old failed to create a single chance for his teammates, and mustered just a single shot at goal in 90 minutes, in what was one of his more forgettable performances in a Liverpool shirt.

Supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to speak about Szoboszlai's display, with many unconvinced by his role in the team. One such fan claimed it was a confidence-related issue: "Szoboszlai really needs to get his confidence back up, a player with so much ability, needs to find that boost". Another supporter shared the sentiment, suggesting the midfielder "needs some time away from the starting 11".

Dominik Szoboszlai's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches 7 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots on target per 90 0.33 Key passes per 90 2.00 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.52

It has been a rather slow start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign for Szoboszlai, who has managed only one assist in eight appearances. Generally, his work rate out of possession and intensity has been useful to Liverpool, which is a key reason behind Arne Slot's repeated decision to stick with the player in the starting eleven. However, his output may need to improve soon to justify a permanent place in the team.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 20/10/2024