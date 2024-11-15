Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas has been slammed as the ‘worst on the field’ in Greece’s 3-0 loss to England in the Nations League on Thursday.

The Reds full-back endured a night to forget at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, where his Liverpool teammate Curtis Jones took centre stage and was named Man of the Match on his Three Lions debut.

Playing in his usual position at left-back, Tsimikas came close to scoring in the 30th minute after sprinting past Kyle Walker in England's backline, only for Jordan Pickford to block his effort moments later.

The £12m-rated 28-year-old, however, struggled defensively throughout the night, with Chelsea forward Noni Madueke proving difficult to handle on the right.

Greek media were unimpressed with Tsimikas’s display, with outlet Ta Nea branding his performance ‘worst on the field’ and stating they had expected more from him on the night:

“Given that he plays in Liverpool and you expect something more from him, Kostas Tsimikas didn't help much while he played and also missed the chance in the 30th minute when he had the chance to pass to Masoura, who was waiting alone.”

Tsimikas was withdrawn after 57 minutes and replaced by Dimitris Pelkas, finishing his night with a pass accuracy of 76%, winning two of his five duels, and losing possession five times.

The 28-year-old, who joined Liverpool in 2020 from Greek side Olympiacos, has enjoyed regular minutes under Arne Slot this season, making 11 appearances across all competitions, six of which were starts.

The Greek international will be hoping for more opportunities when the Reds resume their season on 24 November with a trip to Premier League strugglers Southampton, before facing Real Madrid in a feisty Champions League clash three days later.

Slot’s side have been in strong form in both competitions recently and currently sit top of both tables, with a five-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

Kostas Tsimikas' Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Starts 2 Goal-creating actions 1 Pass accuracy % 86.1 Tackles per 90 4.62 Minutes played 232

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.