Liverpool forward Luis Diaz could become a £120m player if he improves his output in the final third, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has said.

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, Pearce was full of praise for Diaz, who started his Premier League season in impressive fashion, with three goals and one assist in three appearances for the Reds.

The Colombian forward scored twice in Sunday’s victory against Manchester United and had one of his best days in a Liverpool shirt to date.

Diaz, described as being "unbelievable" by Reds legend John Aldridge, popped up in the right places at the right time to give Liverpool a comfortable lead by half-time, much to the joy of Arne Slot, who focused on improving the versatile forward’s game upon his arrival at Anfield this summer.

According to MailOnline, Slot ‘earmarked’ Diaz before the season as one of the players he could get more out of and has been working with the Colombian individually to improve his off-ball positioning, as well as his timing in shooting.

Diaz Praised After Man Utd Display

‘Just needs composure in the final third’

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, Pearce suggested Slot’s work with Diaz is already paying dividends after his impressive start to the season:

“When you think that we're at the start of September and he's already got three in three, that end product, I think, is the difference between him being a £100million footballer and probably a £120million footballer. “Because he's got everything else, and he just needs that composure in the final third. And you know, whatever Slot is doing with him on the training field at the minute seems to be working.”

After a slightly underwhelming campaign under Jurgen Klopp last season, Diaz was even linked with a Liverpool exit, with reports claiming Barcelona were interested in acquiring the Colombian winger.

Last month, Slot had to shut down speculation linking the 27-year-old with a move away from Anfield and backed Diaz to have ‘a big impact’ in the new season.

Indeed, the Colombian could not have started the new campaign any better – he played a part in both Liverpool’s goals against Brentford and was instrumental in the victory against Man United on Sunday.

If he continues his impressive form, Diaz could better his tally from last season before Christmas – in the final season under Klopp, the Colombian scored just eight goals and provided five assists.

Luis Diaz Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.20 Expected goals per 90 0.72 Minutes played 228

Liverpool ‘Monitoring’ Vitor Reis

Among several European clubs interested

Liverpool are among several European clubs interested in Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis, as the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Arsenal are all monitoring the promising 18-year-old, according to CaughtOffside.

Per the report, a move to Europe is now looking ‘inevitable’ for Reis, who impressed for Palmeiras this season after making his senior debut in June.

The young central defender has seen scouts fly over from all over Europe to watch him in action in recent weeks and could soon become the latest Palmeiras academy product to take his talents across the Atlantic.

A first-team regular, Reis already has 14 senior appearances to his name this season, as well as two goals in 1,186 minutes of playing time.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-09-24.