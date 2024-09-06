Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly very keen to discuss a new contract that would extend his stay at Anfield beyond 2025, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Merseysiders are expected to hold talks with Salah in the near future to address his contract situation, though there remains a possibility that he could leave as a free agent in the summer.

According to Romano, however, Salah is eager to explore a new deal as he is very pleased with new manager Arne Slot and the changes in the Anfield hierarchy.

The 32-year-old’s contract has become a hot topic over the past week after he revealed, following Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United, that nobody at the club had approached him about an extension yet. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Salah admitted this may well be his ‘last season’ on Merseyside, with his current agreement set to expire in June 2025.

The star forward once again provided a timely reminder of his value last weekend, scoring one and assisting two in Liverpool’s win at Old Trafford, taking his tally up to 214 goals since his £34million move from Roma back in 2017.

Liverpool and Salah Set for Talks

Both parties willing to discuss an extension

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Salah is "very keen" on discussing an extension with Liverpool after a positive start to the season:

“I can confirm, once again, that Liverpool and Mo Salah will talk in the next days, weeks, months. “So I can't predict now how long the conversation will be, but there will be conversations to discuss the contract situation of Mo Salah. “So it's not over yet at this point, between Mo Salah and Liverpool, it's a possibility for Mo to go as a free agent in the summer, but it's not guaranteed at all, because Liverpool want to talk to Salah. “And Salah wants to talk to Liverpool. Salah is very keen on discussing with Liverpool about the new project. “He is very happy with Arne Slot, the new directors, the new management. So the discussion will take place.”

The Egyptian forward has started the 2024/25 campaign in superb form, scoring three goals and registering three assists in three Premier League matches, with Liverpool yet to drop points or concede a goal.

Salah has been an integral part of Slot’s early success at Anfield, alongside Luis Diaz, who has been tipped to become a ‘£120 million player’ after a brilliant display against Manchester United on Sunday.

Salah was last linked with a Liverpool exit 12 months ago, when Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad submitted a shock £150 million bid, which was firmly rejected by the Reds, who were adamant about retaining their star forward.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals per 90 0.62 Shots per 90 3.45 Minutes played 263

Luis Diaz to Be Offered New Deal

After an impressive start to the season

Liverpool are set to offer Luis Diaz a new long-term contract after his fine start to the 2024/25 season, according to This Is Anfield.

The Reds are reportedly eager to reward the Colombian forward, who has emerged as a key player for Arne Slot this season, with three goals and one assist in his first three matches.

Diaz is reportedly earning just £55,000 per week, making him only the 16th highest earner in the squad, according to Capology. The 27-year-old still has three years left on his initial five-and-a-half-year contract, which runs until June 2027.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.