Liverpool won't be disappointed with Darwin Núñez, believes Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The striker has been criticised at times this season, but Sheth doesn't think his goal record has been the worst and is backing him to do even better next term.

Liverpool news — Darwin Núñez

One person who's been critical of Núñez is Reds legend Robbie Fowler.

"Up to now he is [too wasteful]. I said before the show, he will be a player," the ex-forward recently told Premier League Productions (via Liverpool Echo).

"He will be a handful and he will take chances. And he will score goals. But to the level Liverpool fans think he will score the goals? I am not sure we will see that."

As per Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old has scored nine times in 29 top-flight outings this season.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Darwin Núñez and Liverpool?

Sheth doubts Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp will be unhappy with how Núñez's first campaign in England has gone.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "Yes, they spent a lot of money on him. Would they have wanted a bigger return in the first season? Of course they would have, but will they be disappointed with the return? I'm not entirely sure that they will be, actually.

"If you look at the stats, 19 Premier League starts, he's got nine goals. He's got four goals in the Champions League as well. New league, new country, new language, it's easy to underestimate how difficult that can be for a player, coming into a new environment like that. So you'd expect him after a season at Liverpool to be even better."

Should Liverpool be getting more out of Darwin Núñez?

Having spent an initial £64m on Núñez, as reported by BBC Sport, perhaps Liverpool would've liked to have seen him score a few more goals this season.

According to Spotrac, he's also earning £140,000 a week at Anfield, more than the likes of Luis Díaz and Andy Robertson.

However, as Sheth mentioned, it's only his first campaign in England. He clearly needs more time to adapt. Next season, Klopp and Liverpool supporters can probably start asking for a lot more from the Uruguay international.

As for now, Klopp will just be concentrating on trying to secure Champions League football, which now looks like a real possibility after Manchester United's recent losses to West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.