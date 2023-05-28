Liverpool cult hero Roberto Firmino will be ‘sorely missed’ at Anfield, says Paul Machin from Redmen TV.

Machin also paid tribute how well he’s performed in – at the time – a newfound role and said that ‘no one’s done it better’ in the Premier League, if not in Europe.

Liverpool news – Roberto Firmino

Back in March, Sky Sports reported that Firmino would leave Merseyside after an illustrious eight-year stint at the club.

His next destination is yet to be revealed, but it’s safe to say the 31-year-old will not be short of potential suitors.

Europe's heavyweights Barcelona have been the most persistent club linked to Firmino with Sport reporting the player in question would be ‘delighted’ to sign for this season’s Spanish champions.

Ex-Newcastle shot-stopper Shay Given has tipped Firmino to join his former side as he described the 110-goal Brazilian as a “top player” (BBC Radio Five Live via Chronicle Live).

Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Firmino to Newcastle is definitely a move to keep an eye on if the forward was to express a desire to stay in England’s top division.

Ben Jacobs, writing for Caught Offside, claimed that Firmino could be subject to pairing up with former Manchester United and Real Madrid world-beater Cristiano Ronaldo as Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr were initially interested in acquiring his services.

What did Paul Machin say about Roberto Firmino leaving Liverpool

Machin suggested that Firmino was the best in the division in the role that he played in and that the up-and-coming Liverpool stars have big shoes to fill.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Machin said: “Firmino will be sorely missed because he’s not the inventor of that role but certainly in the Premier League no one’s done it better and few in Europe, if any. So, yeah, big shoes to fill.”

How will Liverpool fare without Roberto Firmino?

In recent windows, the Reds have bolstered their attacking depth with the signings of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, showing Jurgen Klopp and his entourage are investing in youth to fill the boots of their departing Firmino.

Liverpool’s club-record transfer Nunez has notched nine goals and provided a further three assists in the Premier League season, while in his short spell in England Gakpo has six goals and two assists.

These are both commendable attacking returns for those in their inaugural seasons, and they will look to improve in the coming seasons. Saying that, they have some way to go to match Firmino's league-best tally of 15 goals from the 2017/18 campaign.

Roberto Firmino, who earns £180,000 per week, was pivotal in one of modern day football’s most exhilarating forward lines when he linked up with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s 2018/19 Champions League triumph and often flew under the radar.

His fresh and hungry replacements will be eager to mimic his Liverpool stint by scoring plenty of goals but more importantly, being an integral outlet up top for years to come.