The high-stakes clash between Liverpool and Chelsea saw the hosts come out on top with a 2-1 triumph at Anfield, but it was far from straightforward for Arne Slot's men. A strong display from the Blues meant the Reds were unable to play much of their usual free-flowing football, but they excelled nonetheless. In particular, journalist, David Lynch, shed plenty of praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold, following a rather uncharacteristic outing from the 26-year-old.
Generally a constant threat on the ball with his inch-perfect passing, Alexander-Arnold was less involved and threatening while in possession during this tie. Instead, he contributed significantly on the defensive side, playing a key role in constraining the dynamic Chelsea attackers to minimal opportunities, and both Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto struggled to find much space on that flank.
Alexander-Arnold 'Outstanding Defensively' Against Chelsea
The full-back played a vital role in his team's triumph
Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Lynch ensured Alexander-Arnold's impressive display would not slip under the radar, and he was not short of positive words when speaking about his defensive efforts.
The numbers rarely lie, and Alexander-Arnold's produced leading outputs for a number of metrics in the fixture, including for tackles and clearances. While his offensive contributions were fewer in comparison, he certainly made up for it defensively.
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold's statistics vs Chelsea - Match ranking
|
Metric
|
Output
|
Match ranking
|
Minutes played
|
81
|
=2nd
|
Tackles attempted (won)
|
4 (4)
|
1st
|
Interceptions
|
1
|
=3rd
|
Blocks
|
1
|
=1st
|
Clearances
|
4
|
=1st
|
Dribbled past
|
1
|
=2nd
|
Total duels won
|
5
|
=3rd
Back in 2023, former Manchester United icon, Gary Neville, claimed that Alexander-Arnold's defensive efforts, or lack-of, in fact, were "hurting him", but such a performance as against Chelsea is evidence that Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities are evidently improving.
All statistics courtesy of FotMob - Correct as of 20/10/2024