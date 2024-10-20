The high-stakes clash between Liverpool and Chelsea saw the hosts come out on top with a 2-1 triumph at Anfield, but it was far from straightforward for Arne Slot's men. A strong display from the Blues meant the Reds were unable to play much of their usual free-flowing football, but they excelled nonetheless. In particular, journalist, David Lynch, shed plenty of praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold, following a rather uncharacteristic outing from the 26-year-old.

Generally a constant threat on the ball with his inch-perfect passing, Alexander-Arnold was less involved and threatening while in possession during this tie. Instead, he contributed significantly on the defensive side, playing a key role in constraining the dynamic Chelsea attackers to minimal opportunities, and both Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto struggled to find much space on that flank.

Alexander-Arnold 'Outstanding Defensively' Against Chelsea

The full-back played a vital role in his team's triumph

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Lynch ensured Alexander-Arnold's impressive display would not slip under the radar, and he was not short of positive words when speaking about his defensive efforts.

The numbers rarely lie, and Alexander-Arnold's produced leading outputs for a number of metrics in the fixture, including for tackles and clearances. While his offensive contributions were fewer in comparison, he certainly made up for it defensively.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's statistics vs Chelsea - Match ranking Metric Output Match ranking Minutes played 81 =2nd Tackles attempted (won) 4 (4) 1st Interceptions 1 =3rd Blocks 1 =1st Clearances 4 =1st Dribbled past 1 =2nd Total duels won 5 =3rd

Back in 2023, former Manchester United icon, Gary Neville, claimed that Alexander-Arnold's defensive efforts, or lack-of, in fact, were "hurting him", but such a performance as against Chelsea is evidence that Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities are evidently improving.

All statistics courtesy of FotMob - Correct as of 20/10/2024