Highlights Liverpool to rebuild under Arne Slot with new signings.

Potential targets include Antonio Silva, Joshua Kimmich, and Nico Williams.

Alisson, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson expected to remain key players.

The consternation following the aftermath of Jurgen Klopp's bombshell departure has barely faded for many Liverpool fans. But one way or another, Reds supporters will need to come to terms that they will never see a famous fist pump ever again. Perhaps the best way of moving on, however, is through continued change, which is expected to make a prominent appearance over the next couple of months.

With Arne Slot already in office and Michael Edwards back in control of transfers ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season - which sees Liverpool make the trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on the opening weekend in August - there is a real sense of a new dawn for the Merseyside club, who will confide in the new hierarchical structure to continue to scale new heights under the former Feyenoord head coach.

Taking precedence in Slot's to-do list now that he has started his Liverpool tenancy; the task of determining who he wants to keep, loan, and sell, will, in all likelihood, prove to be a long-winded enterprise taking him right up until the start of the new campaign. And while his predecessor laid the groundwork for a reshuffle 12 months ago via the acquistions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, among others, there are still key areas the Anfield bosses must address before the Reds embark on their post-Klopp journey.

Related Arne Slot's Liverpool Backroom Staff Arne Slot has overseen a considerable shakeup of Liverpool's backroom staff following Jurgen Klopp's departure.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Antonio Silva, Andrew Robertson

Throughout Klopp's tenure, Liverpool's defensive lineup has barely changed. For the most part, it isn't expected that Slot will amend an awful lot in a back-four that has proven so successful time and time again, year after year. Alisson, Virgil Van DIjk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andrew Robertson have all been constant starters since 2019, and there's hardly a need for their new head coach to reinvent the wheel, especially when they have won the Premier League and Champions League during that time.

However, with Joel Matip leaving upon his contract expiry back in June, Robertson only getting older, and Ibrahima Konate struggling with ongoing fitness issues, bolstering the defensive unit has become imperative. One such way the Dutchman could look at ensuring the defence is freshened up is through the signing of Benfica starlet Antonio Silva.

A report by Real Madrid Confidential suggests that whilst Silva's name has been talked about frequently within circles at the La Liga champions, it appears that he will join Liverpool in the summer with Real failing to table an offer for his services. Unflappable and immensely reliable, Silva, who is reportedly worth £85million, has good positional sense and his ability to play all along the backline could suit Liverpool perfectly given their troubles at left-back last season when Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were both injured.

Related Antonio Silva 'Will Finally End up at' Liverpool This Summer Liverpool will need to sign a few top-name stars in the summer and one star has been tipped to move to Anfield over Real Madrid

Midfield

Dominik Szoboszlai, Joshua KImmich, Alexis Mac Allister

After Klopp brought in Szoboszlai and Mac Allister last summer, the midfield blueprint was the most improved part of the Reds' lineup throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Yet, while Wataru Endo gave a good account of himself as the club's new defensive midfielder once Fabinho chose the riches of Saudi Arabia, there still feels like there is room for a new answer to the Rodri and Declan Rice debate at the heart of Slot's lineup.

Given how important this position has become in the context of modern football, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Edwards and Co go all out in this particular berth, just as the recruitment team did back at the start of Klopp's reign with Van Dijk and Alisson. One name that has cropped up in recent weeks is Joshua KImmich, who almost certainly looks to be on his way out Bayern Munich this summer.

One described as world class by current Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, it's the type of signing that the Reds have needed since Fabinho slid away from his peak form. And to combat Manchester City and Arsenal, who both boast the services of two of the world's best defensive midfielders, a large financial commitment on the German could be a key difference-maker as Slot looks to take Liverpool back into contention for league titles. Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch are two outsiders for a starting position alongside Mac Allister, who was one of the Premier League signings of the season last time out. Szoboszlai has had 12 months that have ebbed and flowed at Anfield, but he's likely to pip those to a start, nonetheless.

Related Every Premier League Club's Signing of the Season Premier League clubs were busy in the summer transfer window, and the player that's caught the eye for each team has been named.

Attack

Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Nico Williams

Again, when you consider the rebuilding strategy that his predecessor undertook, there isn't much need for Slot to deviate from Klopp's attacking setup, either. Mo Salah is tipped to go big on scoring numbers again next season after rejecting more offers from Saudi Arabia, while Cody Gakpo has been in scintillating form for The Netherlands at EURO 2024, which is bound to earn him a place in the lineup under his fellow Dutch superintendent.

Darwin Nunez has reportedly been noted by Slot as a key player for him next season, but his powers are far more useful from the bench, while Diogo Jota may be the Reds' most natural finisher, which provides good competition for Gakpo and Salah. Further, Luis Diaz isn't a bad option on the left flank - however, Salah is currently the only forward notching a respectable goal tally, and Slot may wish to bring in a fresh face to try to replicate the numbers Liverpool achieved when Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were at the club.

Like Gakpo, another star that has shone brightly at this summer's European Championship is Spain's Nico WIlliams. The Reds will certainly not be alone in their interest in the 21-year-old, but according to the Athletic, Slot has already identified the semi-finalist as a potential new signing. Williams, labelled spectacular by his own team mates, has contributed to two goals in four games at EURO 2024 so far after his electric form saw him notch five goals and provide 11 assists in La Liga last season, as Athletic Bilbao finished fifth.