Liverpool have seen their starting lineup for the Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest leaked early this afternoon.

The Reds host Nuno Espirito Santo's side at Anfield as they look to continue their 100% record so far this season, with seven goals scored and none conceded in their three fixtures up to this point.

Despite the international break and the Champions League coming up in midweek though, manager Arne Slot has reportedly opted to go with an unchanged starting lineup for the game against Forest.

Liverpool Unchanged v Forest

Salah, Jota and Diaz start in attack

According to Anfield insiders 'Red Memorabilia', Slot has opted to go with the same starting lineup that turned up at Old Trafford before the break and thrashed Manchester United 3-0 last time out.

Undisputed number one Alisson Becker starts in goal, with a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk and Andrew Robertson ahead of him.

In midfield Ryan Gravenberch continues in his new found holding midfield role alongside Argentina star Alexis MacAllister, who has recovered after picking up a knock on international duty to keep his place in the team. Ahead of them is Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai, fresh off scoring a screamer against Germany. Up front Mohamed Salah starts on the right with Luis Diaz on the left and Diogo Jota continuing through the middle ahead of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Premier League stats 2024/25 Games 3 Wins 3 Goals scored 7 Goals against 0

Liverpool Increasingly Interested in Jamal Musiala

German star is out of contract in 2026

After a quiet summer transfer window at Anfield this summer, the club are already turning their attentions to potential new stars to join the squad in 2025.

According to reports one person who has caught their attention is Germany and Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, who is out of contract in 2026 and yet to agree terms on extending his time in Bavaria.

Arne Slot has come into the club and slightly altered the approach in midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai being used further forward and that would be the perfect role for Musiala to step into should he choose to make the move to the Premier League.

However, Liverpool are not alone in having interest in the former Chelsea academy star. Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been named as interested parties but Bayern Munich remain confident they will be able to convince him to sign a new contract to stay at the Allianz Arena for many more years to come.

All statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 14/9/2024.