Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic could become a “world star” for the Anfield outfit, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds starlet has made his breakthrough into Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Liverpool news – Stefan Bajcetic

After suffering from an injury crisis in the middle of the park, Klopp was left with no choice but to integrate Bajcetic into his senior side at Anfield as he looked to restore some balance in midfield.

The 18-year-old Spaniard made his Premier League debut at the start of the season in the Reds’ home 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth before getting a run of games following the top flight’s break for the winter World Cup.

And the Vigo-born talent quickly made an impression before the year was out, coming on as a substitute and scoring the third goal to seal a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa in December.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT in February that the teenager had been the “shining light” for Klopp’s side, hinting that he was becoming an established first-team player.

Described as a “revelation” by The Telegraph’s Jonathan Liew, Bajcetic continued to impress but was dealt a cruel blow when a stress response around his adductor caused him to miss the rest of the season.

Despite his injury issues, Machin has backed Bajcetic to become a “world star” for Liverpool, indicating that he has been impressed with his first foray into senior football.

What has Machin said about Liverpool and Bajcetic?

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: “Obviously, he came into the team in mid-season, but I think Stefan Bajcetic is set to be a world star for Liverpool.”

What next for Bajcetic and Liverpool?

Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign’s kick-off, Bajcetic will hope to impress Klopp in pre-season as he aims to regain the place he nailed down in the starting XI on his return to full fitness.

The three-cap Spain U18 international managed to bag one goal in his 19 appearances for the Reds this term and will hope to build on this next time out.

With Liverpool set to lose four midfielders at the end of their contracts this summer, on top of his impressive displays in the middle of the park this season, Bajcetic’s route to first-team football shouldn’t be too difficult, with the amount of competition taking a severe dip at the end of June.

Therefore, despite a frustrating season-ending injury, Bajcetic may find his opportunities ripe again next term as he looks to establish himself as a long-term regular under Klopp.