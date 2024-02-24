Highlights Liverpool are hunting for a new sporting director after Jorg Schmadtke departed.

Tim Steidten has been linked with a move to Anfield, but Ben Jacobs claims he won't be joining.

Ruben Amorim has emerged as a candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten to Anfield, but journalist Ben Jacobs has denied these rumours to GIVEMESPORT, claiming that if he was to leave the Hammers, it wouldn't be to join the Merseyside club.

The Reds are in the hunt for a new director behind the scenes at Anfield after it was confirmed that Jorg Schmadtke would be heading through the exit door alongside Jurgen Klopp. It's set to be a summer of change for Liverpool, who now have some crucial decisions to make in order to shape their future under a new regime.

The thought of a Liverpool side without Klopp on the touchline will be a scary thought for the supporters at Anfield. The German manager has won everything there is to win since arriving on Merseyside and will go down as one of the best managers in their history.

Liverpool reportedly keen on Steidten

The MailOnline has recently suggested that Steidten is one of the names who is on Liverpool's shortlist ahead of the summer. Schmadtke will be departing alongside Klopp, and Steidten has now spoken publicly about his future, claiming that it's an honour to be linked with a club like Liverpool...

"I've heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's an honour. But so far nobody from Liverpool has contacted me yet. I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.“

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has recently claimed that Liverpool would like to solve their sporting director situation by the end of March, with Ricky Massara, Florent Ghisolfi, David Fallows, and Barry Hunter among the candidates to be given the role. The latter two, Fallows and Hunter, are already at Anfield in different roles, but there's a chance they could earn themselves a promotion in the next few months.

Liverpool are likely to want a sporting director in place before they decide on a Klopp replacement. Every member of the backroom team should be aligned with their views, so a new director should have a say on who is the next manager in the hot seat. Klopp notified Liverpool of his decision back in November, before it was announced in January, so they've already had plenty of time to draw up a list of potential candidates.

Ben Jacobs - Steidten not on Liverpool's list

Jacobs has suggested that despite reports, Liverpool don't have an interest in prising Steidten away from the Hammers in the summer. The journalist adds that if he were to leave West Ham and stay in the Premier League, he won't be heading to Anfield. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Steidten, by the way, is not a candidate for Liverpool despite reports. So if he wants to leave West Ham and stay in the Premier League, he won't be going to Anfield. At this stage, it's kind of too early to be putting names out there. Newcastle are first dealing with the final stages of Ashworth's exit and then and only then will they start talking to other candidates."

Ruben Amorim on Liverpool's shortlist

A report from The Independent has now claimed that Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Klopp at the end of the season, if the Reds are unable to convince Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso to take the job. The 39-year-old is doing a superb job in Portugal and helped deliver Sporting's first title in 19 years during the 2020/2021 season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Amorim could have been someone the Reds looked to interview to replace Klopp. Alonso appears to be the priority for the Merseyside outfit, with journalist Jones previously telling GIVEMESPORT that the former Liverpool midfielder is the 'outstanding candidate' to enter the hot seat at Anfield.

Amorim has been described as an 'amazing' and 'remarkable' manager by Portuguese football expert Aaron Barton. Although Amorim has limited experienced as a manager, the job he's done with Sporting has been impressive, and the Reds hired Klopp despite his lack of experience in the Premier League at the time.