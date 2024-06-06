Highlights Liverpool are actively seeking a long-term Salah replacement to secure future success.

Arne Slot leading transition post-Klopp with strategic transfer plans in place, with Johan Bakayoko eyed.

Joe Gomez's uncertain future at Liverpool as the club prepares for defensive changes.

Liverpool are searching the market high and low for a long-term successor for Mohamed Salah and, according to recent reports, a replacement could be ‘in the building’ soon as the club want to iron out the situation before the marksman potentially leaves.

Entering a post-Jurgen Klopp era is no easy task given how united the German tactician made not only the dressing room but the entirety of the red half of Merseyside. And this summer presents a changing of the guard - one which will have Arne Slot’s influence on it.

Dutchman Slot will oversee the Reds in place of Stuttgart-born Klopp and has already started planning the summer transfer window with Richard Hughes as the new-look Liverpool set-up looking towards making 2024/25 a successful campaign.

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah Transfer Latest

Club keen to sign replacement before ‘eventual departure’

Salah’s future still hangs heavily in the balance. Contracted until the summer of 2025, the Reds will either a) want to extend his stay at the club or b) sell in order to maximise profits, but the club will have to finalise and act on a decision quickly.

Last summer, Salah - widely considered one of the best footballers in the world - was subject to a mouth-watering bid from Saudi Arabia, one in which Liverpool duly snubbed in favour of him remaining at Anfield for what turned out to be Klopp’s final campaign.

Replacing such a talismanic figure is no easy task given, in 2023/24, the 31-year-old emerged as the tenth highest-ever goalscorer in the Premier League, overtaking former Liverpool man Michael Owen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has scored 211 times in 349 Liverpool outings, equating to 0.60 goals per game.

But Football Insider have now revealed that Liverpool are eager to sign a replacement even before the Egypt international’s ‘eventual departure’. In terms of potential replacements, the report suggested that PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko could be the name that steps through the doors.

Slot is fully aware of the Dutchman's abilities thanks to their shared time in the Dutch top flight. Bakayoko, 21, weighed in with 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances across their Eredivisie title-securing campaign and the Reds could step up their interest with Salah's future still unclear.

According to reports, via Liverpool.com, Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise has emerged as the top option with new boss Slot a keen admirer of wingers. The interest in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville has reportedly cooled, meaning they’ve turned their full attention to the Frenchman.

Joe Gomez's Liverpool Future Uncertain

Contract expires in the summer of 2027

Amid a series of Liverpool stars, Joe Gomez’s future at Liverpool hangs in the balance. The centre-back by trade, who was utilised on the right and left-hand side of the back line throughout 2023/24, will have to pass Slot’s test, Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Contracted until the summer of 2027, London-born Gomez is a one-time Premier League and Champions League winner with the club - but after 224 games of service, this summer could mark the end of his stint at Anfield. In his 224-game Liverpool tenure, the defender has not registered a goal in that time.

The emergence of Conor Bradley means the former Charlton Athletic man is no longer the immediate back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, while Liverpool are likely to sign a new centre-back thanks to Joel Matip’s inevitable exit.