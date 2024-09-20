Liverpool would still be interested in signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon if he signs a new contract at St James' Park, according to Graeme Bailey.

The Reds were linked with a move for the former Everton star during the summer window, as the Magpies faced issues with PSR and faced the prospect of being forced to sell a key player before the deadline.

However, a deal never materialised as they found an alternative method to circumvent any PSR issues and Gordon stayed, with the club now set to make a move to tie the winger down to a new long-term contract in order to reflect his status as a key member of Eddie Howe's squad and the future plans of the club.

Liverpool Still Want Gordon Despite New Deal Talks

Reds see him as a long-term target

A lifelong Liverpool fan, Gordon was said to be disappointed when a move to Anfield didn't materialise despite being very happy at Newcastle as one of the top players. But his current contract doesn't reflect that status, and the hierarchy are looking to make him one of the highest-paid players at the club to convince him he is at the right place.

However while speaking to Rousing the Kop, journalist Bailey has revealed that him putting pen-to-paper on a new contract at St James' Park won't bring an end to Liverpool's pursuit of the England international, with them seeing him a a long-term target and still very interested in taking him back to Merseyside at some point.

“My understanding is that Newcastle have been keen to engage Gordon since the end of the window. I believe the talks are due to start and will get going this week. “From what I’m told Liverpool have let Gordon know it’s a long-term interest,” adds the reporter. “It’s not if you sign then next year our interest is gone. They wouldn’t see it as a snub if he signs a deal to become the best paid player at Newcastle. “Gordon signing a new contract won’t impact their interest in the player, Liverpool still really want him. “I don’t think Liverpool would blame Gordon for signing a new deal and getting a huge wage increase. It’s widely expected that any new deal would have a release clause in it anyway.”

Gordon's current deal in the northeast expires in 2026, meaning if he doesn't agree terms on a new contract before the end of the season he could be available for a more cut-price fee in the 2025 summer window.

Newcastle are reportedly ready to make him their highest-paid player, offering him a wage of around £9million-per-year, which equates to around £173,000-per-week.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle United Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

Alisson Becker Doubtful for Bournemouth Clash

Brazilian suffered a muscle injury

Liverpool are likely to be without number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, Arne Slot has confirmed.

The Brazilian suffered a muscle injury recently but has played through the pain, including featuring in the 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek.

But speaking in his pre-match press conference Slot confirmed that the injury has been progressively getting worse and that the goalkeeper didn't train on Friday, putting his participation into doubt at Anfield for the next game. That should provide an opportunity for Republic of Ireland shotstopper Caoimhin Kelleher to make his first appearance of the season, having been denied a move away from the club in the summer.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 20/9/2024.