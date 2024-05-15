Highlights Darwin Nunez won't be leaving Liverpool despite inconsistent form - due to his high transfer fee.

Nunez, second to Salah in scoring this season for Liverpool, shows glimpses of brilliance but also misses crucial chances.

Interest from other clubs is minimal, but Nunez's pace and athleticism does provide unique value to Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool stint has been full of ups and downs so far, with the Uruguayan going through inconsistent spells of form which have left fans frustrated with his scoring habits - but he won't be leaving Anfield anytime soon, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, despite there being interest in the striker.

Nunez joined the Reds for a fee that could reach £85million two summers ago and whilst he hasn't exactly had bad returns at Anfield, there have been games where he has gone missing and others where missed gilt-edged opportunities have passed him by; which could have put Liverpool in with a shout of the title. But whilst he hasn't been on top form, goals do still come from the talisman - and Liverpool look set to keep him for an extra season.

Darwin Nunez: Transfer News Latest

The Uruguayan has previously been linked with a move to Spain

Nunez hasn't been linked extensively with other clubs, though there have been shouts for an exit from Merseyside in his time at the club. Barcelona are one club that have been linked with a move for him given that Robert Lewandowski will be 36 by the time the season gets underway, though apart from that, there has not been vast coverage of an exit.

The former Benfica man has four years left on his contract and so it would take a huge fee to replace him, though there is little to suggest that he will be on the move despite other clubs holding initial interest.

Romano: "Nothing Concrete" on Darwin Nunez's Exit

Fabrizio Romano believes it is likely Nunez will stay at Anfield

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, Romano stated that whilst clubs have shown some interest in Nunez's service, there is no concrete evidence to believe that he will leave Liverpool - due to the expensive nature of his move to Merseyside and the fact that the club will want to recoup the fee paid for his services. Romano said:

“On Darwin, we had many, many stories, but to be completely honest with you I’m hearing that there is nothing really concrete into it. “Nothing is moving around Darwin since last summer. No conversations with other clubs, no negotiations. And it’s not because there is no interest in Darwin, but because he is a really expensive striker.”

Liverpool Should Stick With Darwin Nunez

Nunez has the capacity to become a top Premier League striker

Behind only Mohamed Salah in Liverpool's top scorer ranks this season, Nunez does know where the net is and with enough chances, he can be devastating up top for the Reds.

Diogo Jota is considered the most natural finisher at the club, but whilst Nunez has been dubbed as a "frustrating" player before by former Reds man Peter Crouch, his pace and raw athleticism drag him into chances that others are unable to and that alone is worth something.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has scored 20 Premier League goals in 64 Premier League games for Liverpool

Nunez does miss huge chances - a tap-in at Luton Town and a spurned one-on-one at Everton immediately spring to mind as opportunities that the Uruguayan has been unable to take. But late goals against Nottingham Forest, a delightful chip against Brentford and and instinctive finish against Burnley at Turf Moor have shown just how vital Nunez can be when it comes to picking up vital points for Jurgen Klopp's men - and incoming boss Arne Slot will hope he can fix that going into next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-05-24.